"You deserve it": Fans lavish praise as TXT wins Best Push Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2023

TXT, the up-and-coming K-Pop group from HYBE, glowed as they were named the 'Best Push Artist' at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards on November 6, 2023, KST. Their quick ascent in the K-pop industry and their unique contributions to the genre were recognized with this prestigious international award. TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, won the MTV Europe Music Awards for their song Chasing That Feeling.

Fans have taken social media by storm as a fellow X user, @GoodBeomGoneBad, tweeted by congratulating all five members over their victory and wrote, "You deserve it more than anyone!"

This is the group's second MTV award since their first win for 'PUSH Performance of the Year' in the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on September 12, 2023, making them the first fourth-generation K-Pop group to ever win two MTV awards. Chasing That Feeling is a song from THE NAME CHAPTER: FREEFALL, which was released on October 13, 2023, by TXT.

"Superstars": Fans lavish praise on TXT for winning MTV EMA for two consecutive years

The popular fourth-generation boy group from HYBE, TXT, was nominated for the 'Best Push Artist' award at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), which honors the finest breakthrough artist of the year. After winning the 'Best Asia Act' award the previous year in 2022, the group has now achieved victory twice in a row at MTV EMA.

Furthermore, the sequel to the group's most recent song, Back for More (feat. Anitta), has been titled Chasing That Feeling, for which the group also won an MTV EMA on November 6. Less than a week after their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, the K-pop group officially released the song on September 18, 2023.

However, the album THE NAME CHAPTER: FREEFALL was released on October 13, 2023. Needless to say, the group's fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with congratulatory messages and commented heavily on the official post of @TXT_bighit.

While a few MOAs—the official fandom name of TOMORROW X TOGETHER—tweeted independently praising the stars from HYBE Labels. A fan, @KaltsumSyayida, wrote, "Congratulations TXT, for winning Best Push on MTV EMA 2023."

The group's latest album THE NAME CHAPTER: FREEFALL is the second part of their "NAME" series. The first installment from the "NAME" series is THE NAME CHAPTER: TEMPTATION which was released in January 2023 and went on to become the group's highest-charting album to this day.

The album by TXT spent 19 weeks on the chart after making its debut and reaching a peak at No.1 on the Billboard 200, which is an all-genre list. Additionally, the album's song, Sugar Rush Ride, reached its highest position on the Billboard Global 200 and marked its name at number 44.

In the meantime, the group's global tour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: SWEET MIRAGE, is scheduled to conclude with a completely sold-out concert on November 2 and 3, 2023, at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome.