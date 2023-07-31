BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has once again proven his dominance in the K-pop world by winning the Fan Choice of the Year category for July at the prestigious Seoul Music Awards for the fourth consecutive month. This news was announced on July 31, 2023. This incredible achievement has left his fans elated. To commemorate his remarkable feat, the artist will receive four physical trophies as the winner.

The Fan Choice of the Year award is a highly coveted recognition that is solely determined by fans' votes. Utilizing voting apps like Fancast, Idolchamp, and Podoal, fans come together to show their constant support and love for their favorite artists.

This award has been conferred upon BTS' V through the support of ARMYs for four consecutive months beginning in April. Taehyung's consistent victories in this category demonstrate his global fanbase's never-ending support and dedication.

One of the most crucial aspects of V's triumph is that he is the only BTS member who has not yet released any solo work since the group went on a break in 2022, making his victory exceptional. Despite not having a solo project, his charm, personality, and beauty have stolen the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

Fans of the winner were eager to shower their praises, and they took to social media to trend the hashtag "ARTIST OF THE SUMMER V" for his victory. Here are some of the tweets:

Taehyung's unique appeal and authenticity have shined through every performance and interaction, making him a beloved figure not only within BTS but also in the larger K-pop community. His four consecutive wins at the Seoul Music Awards Fan Choice of the Year are a testament to his talent and the deep connection he shares with his fans.

The anticipation and excitement for the upcoming August awards are already building among fans, who are determined to make V a five-time consecutive winner. As they unite to cast their votes and rally behind their beloved artist, Taehyung's soaring popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

This achievement also serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for other artists and fans, as it shows the power of genuine fan support and the influence of passionate fandoms in the K-pop industry. Taehyung's success is proof of the deep emotional bond between artists and their fans, transcending geographical boundaries and language barriers.

Taehyung has been defining his career away from music. He has received numerous offers for ambassadorship for the elite and some of the world's biggest brands. BTS' V is currently an ambassador of brands like CELINE and Cartier.

BTS continues to make history with its members' individual achievements, and the Winter Bear singer's accomplishments add another layer of pride and joy for the ARMY. As anticipation builds for the upcoming August awards, V's remarkable journey continues to inspire and uplift not only his fans but also the entire K-pop community.