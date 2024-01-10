"You guys looked stupid making up conversations": Social media reacts to Timothee Chalamet responding to rumors about Selena Gomez lip-reading scandal

On, January 7, at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Selena Gomez was seen chatting with her close friends, Taylor Swift and actress Keleigh Sperry. The three friends in a viral video, can be seen sitting close and talking.

Netizens speculated that Selena told them that Kylie Jenner didn't allow her to take a photo with her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet. However, despite the speculations, a source told People that Selena was spilling some "tea" to her friends, but it was not about Timothee or Kylie.

Expand Tweet

In the recent video, Timothee Chalamet can be seen walking on the street with a friend while the person holding the camera asks him about Selena Gomez and the Golden Globes. The person asks; "Are you and Selena cool?" to which Timothee responds; "Of course."

Expand Tweet

The person then asks, "Does Selena and Kylie have any beef, or is that outrageous?" Timothee says, "No, what are the chances."

When the recent video was reposted on X by Pop Crave, netizens took to the comment section to express their opinions on the incident.

"You all digging trying to cook out a story out of nothing" say netizens about the incident revolving around Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez

Netizens had mixed reactions to Timothee Chalamet's response to the incident. While some are glad that Chalamet has cleared the air and that there's no feud between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner, others are finding it hard to believe.

Some also pointed out that the conversation in question in the viral video has been misunderstood and people should stop the obsession with wanting to know what was being said at the Golden Globes.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gomez and Chalamet have shared a friendship ever since starring as each other's love interests in the 2019 Woody Allen film A Rainy Day In New York. However, according to alleged rumors Kylie and Gomez are not on the best terms with the Jenner sisters being friends with Gomez's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber.

Expand Tweet

In February 2023, Kylie Jenner allegedly mocked Selena's Instagram story of her eyebrows with Hailey Bieber. The allegations were later debunked with the Jenner sister saying, "No shade towards Selena ever" on TikTok and the Wizards of Waverley Place actress responding, "I am a fan of Kylie!"

Selena Gomez attended the Golden Globes with her boyfriend Benny Blanco, and was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy for her role in the Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.