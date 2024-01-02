"You don't know what spirits they are trying to transfer": Internet defends Toni Braxton amid Chrisean Rock prayer room viral video drama 

TMZ recently sparked conversation online after releasing footage of Chrisean Rock interrupting singer Tamar Braxton’s prayer circle. The event, that reportedly took place last year, left netizens bewildered as the reality star’s actions seemingly left Tamar’s sister, Toni Braxton, disturbed.

Internet users have since taken to social media to extend support to Toni.

Netizens support Toni Braxton as prayer circle footage goes viral (Image via Instagram)

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the event took place last year during Tamar Braxton’s Los Angeles concert on November 10.

In the footage released by TMZ, one could see the If You Don’t Wanna Love Me crooner whole-heartedly saying a prayer along with her team. Unexpectedly, Chrisean Rock walked into Tamar’s prayer circle and stood between the latter and her sister Toni Braxton.

Evidently, Toni Braxton did not seem pleased with Chrisean Rock’s actions. She proceeded to withdraw her hand from Rock despite the latter making significant efforts to hold her hand during the prayer.

After Toni showed hesitation to hold Rock’s hand, the latter could be seen holding her elbow as Tamar continued to pray.

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed over three million views across social media platforms.

“Her not wanting to deal with negative energy is understandable”: Netizens side with Toni Braxton after Chrisean Rock drama

Netizens seemed to have a field day with the video that was leaked online. Several internet users believed that Rock should not have come in between the sisters amidst their prayer. Some opined that the 23-year-old reality star did so to attain fame and popularity.

Nonetheless, internet users sided with Toni after the footage appeared online. A few reactions to the video read:

“Whomever released that can go straight to hell”: Tamar Braxton releases statement after prayer circle footage appears online

Tamar Braxton took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address the prayer circle controversy. She expressed disappointment in private footage being released online and did not take sides with either Chrisean Rock or her sister Toni. Her tweet read:

“I wasn’t going to say anything because I think that at this point y’all are going to believe whatever you want. And ALL the events that happened was unfortunate. But what is truly DISGUSTING is that my dressing room and prayer is a sacred place and whomever released that can go straight to hell.”

Neither Toni Braxton nor Chrisean Rock had addressed the video at the time of writing this article.

It is also worth noting that the mother of one interrupted the prayer circle on the same day as she got into an altercation with Tamar Braxton’s backup singer, James Wright Chanel. It was alleged that Rock attacked Chanel, leaving the latter hospitalized and with a chipped tooth after she was not given the chance to perform at Tamar’s concert.