"You are being problematic": Candace Owens comments on Lizzo's response to fans reacting to her doing "something outrageous"

During an interview with Joe Budden on March 15, Conservative pundit Candace Owens shared her opinions on singer Lizzo. While the two discussed about beauty standards, body acceptance and more, they also compared obesity with anorexia. That's when Joe Budden asked Candace:

"What do you associate with being unhealthy? There are big people that are healthy Candace, everybody is not petite and beautifully shaped."

Hinting at 2019 incident when Lizzo's twerked her bare backside at an NBA game, Candace called out the singer:

"And, then she's like, 'If you don't like it, it's your problem', it's like, you're being problematic, and now you're playing the game where you do something outrageous and then when we outrage you pretend that we are the crazy ones."

Candace continued:

"I'm not dealing, stop gaslighting me, okay?"

This isn't the first time Candace Owens has snapped at Lizzo. In April 12, 2023, Candace Owens threw shade at fan comments on Lizzo's body on her X post.

Exploring Candace Owens's feud with Lizzo

As a Conservative, Candace Owens has made many controversial comments, including one aimed at Lizzo. On April 12, 2023, Owens commented on Lizzo's post saying;

"Only women could be fooled into supporting a death cult of 'fat acceptance. Today's cultural battles prove that women are more irrational and emotional than men."

Candace added:

"If you peep comments on any of Lizzo's 'fat acceptance' photos, you will undoubtedly find a score of bats*** insane women telling her that she looks beautiful. Men do not lie to other men in this way. They do not pretend that clinical obesity is beauty."

On April 13, 2023, Candace shared a collage of images featuring Lizzo saying:

"LOL to everyone telling me that Lizzo is allowed to be naked in public but the public is not allowed to comment on her body. Gaslight someone else. You don't get to do outlandish things and then be offended when people comment on your outlandishness. She wants attention."

The political commentator then attached a screenshot of an image from X, where it said that the singer blocked her.

During a Daily Wire podcast in 2022, Candace Owens revealed that she loves Lizzo's music. She also pointed out the dangers of obesity, calling it "#1 killer" in the United States.

Although Lizzo hasn't publicly acknowledged Candace Owens' comments, she took to X on May 31, 2022 to speak out about her experience with being fatshamed. She also made her X account private. A netizen wrote:

"Still THIS fat when she's constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating."

In response to the above tweet, Lizzo wrote:

"I just logged on (to) the app and this is the type of s**t. I see about me on a daily basis. I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO"

The singer also revealed that she is tired of "explaining" herself and wants to get out of this app.

Candace Owens is known for making notorious comments on multiple A-listers including, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner, and more.