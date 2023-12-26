"You will definitely see my dating life": Phaedra Parks intends to enjoy dating life on Married to Medicine

There are many reasons why fans could be forgiven for thinking that Bravo’s Married to Medicine cast member Phaedra Parks was on the verge of announcing who she was dating. Season 10 will continue after a holiday break with episode 8 titled Take a Napa, whose trailer says Parks would finally reveal that she did not plan to enter a serious relationship anytime soon.

While she might be new to Married to Medicine, Parks has been on Bravo shows for a long time. She started at The Real Housewives of Atlanta and has since been involved in multiple iterations of the same series. Regardless, viewers now have the opportunity to get further clarity on her relationship status via episode 8 of season 10. The recent episode trailer saw Parks about her time on various Bravo series and claiming:

"I do not see myself getting married again. You will definitely see my dating life."

Phaedra Parks wants to enjoy her dating life on Married to Medicine

The blockbuster trailer of Married to Medicine season 10 episode 8 saw Parks reveal details about how she saw her future. In a segment, she is seen hanging out with several other ladies near a pool. Parks said that she was simply focused on herself and wanted to enjoy her dating life as much as possible.

She added that she did not see herself marrying again, and viewers might as well see a different side to her during the Married to Medicine series. The episode trailer also saw her seemingly explain how she saw her past appearances on various Bravo series. Talking about Atlanta, she claimed that the ladies on RHOA were virtually all her friends.

"I love that cast. I've got great friends over there, and I mean, I think it has the potential to be a great show. My roots are always going to be in Atlanta, and I've got two wonderful sons who are in school here,” she said.

Parks also outlined her love for the Dubai series, saying she was sure she was going to appear on RHOD as well:

"I love the ladies of Dubai, and I'm sure you will still see me over there from time to time, but Atlanta's definitely home."

Regardless, the speculation about her being in a serious relationship was because of her recent claims that she had been dating a doctor. Fans have not been introduced to the mystery man until now.

However, it seems as if Parks has no interest in being in a serious relationship, at least for the time being. That also suggests that Parks would be a temporary presence on the show. Parks had only recently claimed that she has been in a relationship with a doctor for close to a year, according to Yahoo.

"I actually date a doctor. I don't want to tell you about him, but I've dated a doctor for some time... Almost a year," she said.

Hence, it will be interesting to see how things go down concerning Parks’ relationship status in the future. There will be much more clarity for fans once upcoming episodes are released. Things, of course, will kick off with episode 8 of season 10 of Married to Medicine.