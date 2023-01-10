Young Nudy Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, where to buy, venues, and more 

American rapper Young Nudy confirmed his upcoming tour by posting about it on Twitter on January 9. The Umbrella artist will be partnering up with Rolling Loud for a North American tour.

The 29-date trek will kick off on March 1 in San Diego and conclude on April 20 in Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy. The upcoming tour is the artist's first following his release of a mixtape, EA Monster, in August 2022.

Tickets will be available for purchase on the Ticketmaster website. Presale tickets for some of the shows will kick off on January 10 at 8.30 pm EST.

What are the dates and venues of Young Nudy's 2023 Tour?

The artist is one of the emerging stars in Atlanta. He is a spirited and mischievous emcee who spits intoxicating rhymes about life on the streets of the ATL. The young artist hasn't disclosed his government name as of yet. He was kicked out of high school at the age of 14.

Here are the dates for Young Nudy's 2023 Tour:

March 1, San Diego, CA - House of Blues

March 2, Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory North Park

March 4, Los Angeles, CA - Rolling Loud LA

March 5, San Francisco, CA - August Hall

March 7, Portlans, OR - Hawthorne Theater

March 8, Seattle, WA - Neumos

March 10, Salt Lake City,, UT - The Complex

March 11, Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

March 14, Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

March 16, Minneapolis, MA - Varsity Theater

March 17, Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

March 18, Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

March 19, Detroit MI - The Majestic Theatre

March 21, Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Center

March 23, Boston, MA - The Paradise

March 24, New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

March 25, Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

March 28, Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theatre

March 30, Queens, NY - Knockdown Center

March 31, Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring

April 1, Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

April 4, Little Rock, AR - The Hall

April 6, Dallas, TX - House of Blues

April 7, San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

April 8, Houston, TX - House of Blues

April 9, Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

April 12, Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham

April 13, Nashville, IN - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville

April 14, Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

April 20, Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Young Nudy started his path in East Atlanta's prominent hip-hop lifestyle. His career had shifted when he met Pi'erre Bourne, a then relatively unknown trap beatmaker, who was behind some of Playboi Carti and 6ix9ine's popular tracks. Both began working on Young Nudy's 2016 debut in the Slimeball mixtape series.

In 2018, the rapper appeared at Trees in Dallas, and after 2 days made a stop at the Warehouse Live Studio in Houston. He performed his hits from the Slimeball mixtape series and other features.

