Young Nudy Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, where to buy, venues, and more 

American rapper Young Nudy confirmed his upcoming tour by posting about it on Twitter on January 9. The Umbrella artist will be partnering up with Rolling Loud for a North American tour.
The 29-date trek will kick off on March 1 in San Diego and conclude on April 20 in Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy. The upcoming tour is the artist's first following his release of a mixtape, EA Monster, in August 2022.
Tickets will be available for purchase on the Ticketmaster website. Presale tickets for some of the shows will kick off on January 10 at 8.30 pm EST.
What are the dates and venues of Young Nudy's 2023 Tour?
The artist is one of the emerging stars in Atlanta. He is a spirited and mischievous emcee who spits intoxicating rhymes about life on the streets of the ATL. The young artist hasn't disclosed his government name as of yet. He was kicked out of high school at the age of 14.
Here are the dates for Young Nudy's 2023 Tour:
- March 1, San Diego, CA - House of Blues
- March 2, Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory North Park
- March 4, Los Angeles, CA - Rolling Loud LA
- March 5, San Francisco, CA - August Hall
- March 7, Portlans, OR - Hawthorne Theater
- March 8, Seattle, WA - Neumos
- March 10, Salt Lake City,, UT - The Complex
- March 11, Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
- March 14, Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
- March 16, Minneapolis, MA - Varsity Theater
- March 17, Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
- March 18, Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall
- March 19, Detroit MI - The Majestic Theatre
- March 21, Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Center
- March 23, Boston, MA - The Paradise
- March 24, New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
- March 25, Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
- March 28, Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theatre
- March 30, Queens, NY - Knockdown Center
- March 31, Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring
- April 1, Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
- April 4, Little Rock, AR - The Hall
- April 6, Dallas, TX - House of Blues
- April 7, San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
- April 8, Houston, TX - House of Blues
- April 9, Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
- April 12, Birmingham, AL - Iron City Bham
- April 13, Nashville, IN - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
- April 14, Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
- April 20, Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
Young Nudy started his path in East Atlanta's prominent hip-hop lifestyle. His career had shifted when he met Pi'erre Bourne, a then relatively unknown trap beatmaker, who was behind some of Playboi Carti and 6ix9ine's popular tracks. Both began working on Young Nudy's 2016 debut in the Slimeball mixtape series.
In 2018, the rapper appeared at Trees in Dallas, and after 2 days made a stop at the Warehouse Live Studio in Houston. He performed his hits from the Slimeball mixtape series and other features.