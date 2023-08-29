Zendaya’s latest magazine pictorial look wins the internet: “Always slaying”

Zendaya is taking the internet by storm once again. The actress and producer, best known for her roles in "Euphoria" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home," graces the September 2023 cover of ELLE magazine.

The dazzling images, released on August 23, show Zendaya has stunned fans every time with her high-end modeling. Styled by her creative director, Law Roach, and captured by Steven Klein, the 26-year-old stuns in an array of high-fashion outfits. She is the epitome of versatility, with looks ranging from edgy to sultry, showcasing her artistic range in the fashion world.

Fans' Reaction to the latest magazine pictorial look wins the internet (Image via Twitter/@img_trend)

But what's truly winning fans over is her cover image. She wore a Louis Vuitton beaded mesh minidress that left her followers spellbound. The unanimous sentiment that she is "always slaying," an accolade that perfectly sums up her indomitable spirit.

Fans said Zendaya is "such an inspiring woman" after her ELLE magazine cover shoot in 2023

Zendaya's cover look is the epitome of high-fashion drama. She dons a knitted black Louis Vuitton mini dress with intricate cut-out details.

To complete the look, she sports classic Christian Louboutin heels, red lipstick, and striking Bulgari diamonds. The look signals her entrance into an "era of risk," as ELLE magazine put it.

Expand Tweet

Throughout the photo series, the celebrity's style resonates on multiple levels. In one daring outfit, she wears a backless black dress by Peter Dundas, exuding a sultry vibe.

Another ensemble features her in a vibrant red leather biker-style outfit by Alexander McQueen. She pulls off a range of poses, lifting a truck tire and even hanging off a boxing ring in a black sequin Celine bodysuit and combat boots.

The ELLE photoshoot left fans in awe, generating a slew of adoring comments. Phrases like "Marvelous shot," "Queen," and "such an inspiring woman" flooded social media.

Fans' Reaction to the latest magazine pictorial on the internet (Image via Twitter/@img_trend) Fans loved the latest magazine pictorial look wins the internet (Image via Twitter/@img_trend)

One fan noted it's "the only September cover that is actually good and featuring a Virgo for the season." From "Goddess" to "She's amazing," the accolades were endless and well-deserved.

Fans adored the latest look for ELLE (Image via Twitter/@img_trend)

Her ELLE photoshoot is a testimony to her unfading allure and multifaceted talents. She is not just an actress but an icon who bridges the worlds of entertainment and high fashion.

Zendaya's Journey to Fame

Expand Tweet

Before she became the fashion icon she is today, Zendaya rose to fame as a Disney Channel star. Now, she's a Golden Globe winner with leading roles in blockbuster films and hit TV shows. Her versatility goes beyond acting; she is a style chameleon who keeps the fashion world on its toes.

As the fan comments suggest, she is "always slaying," a mantra that captures the essence of her unstoppable rise. This photoshoot is not just a series of images but a reflection of her continuous evolution as a dynamic young woman in Hollywood.