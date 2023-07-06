"ZHANGHAOISCENTER" trends on Twitter as fans criticize Melon for its alleged Xenophic photo edits of ZEROBASEONE

On July 5, 2023, five days before ZEROBASEONE's debut, the Korean-based streaming platform added the artist to their application to commemorate their career start. The streaming platform had supposed to use the pictures released by the group for their upcoming album's concept photos and fans weren't happy with how the image was edited.

From the concept photos, Melon rearranged the members by making them stand closer to each other and in two rows. This is what was problematic since the group's original center, Zhang Hao, was pushed to the corner along with his fellow Chinese member of the group, Ricky. In the second image they edited, they maintained the same strategy and the editing was so visible that an entire member (Kim Gyu-vin) was left out.

Fans criticize Melon for its alleged Xenophobic edit of ZEROBASEONE members' pictures

As soon as the pictures landed on the internet, fans were immediately infuriated by the same. One of the main reasons why fans were angered is that during the members' time in Boys Planet, the show was wrapped by positioning Zhang Hao as the center of the group.

Many were upset that despite his remarkable achievement as the first Chinese trainee to have bagged not only the first rank but also to stand as the group's center, he's been facing xenophobia through other means.

When we compare ZEROBASEONE's concept photos with Melon's edited images, it's visible that the Chinese members were pushed to the edges both times. Additionally, fans were also angered by the platform's poor management skills to leave out Kim Gyu-vin from the second promotional picture.

While Melon deleted the second promotional image that left Kim Gyu-vin out and fixed it with another image that includes him, the image that pushed the group's Chinese members to the side still stood. Following the same, fans have been flooding Twitter with tweets of criticism, demanding Melon not only rectify their mistakes but also appropriately apologize for their mistakes.

#ZEROBASEONEIS9

In other news, despite ZEROBASEONE'S xenophobic representation through Melon, they've been making history on the platform. The group's account on Melon has currently surpassed 22k followers, making the group stand as the fastest to reach over 20k followers this decade. This new achievement beats the record set by the rookie monster K-pop girl group, NewJeans.

While the group has been trending at #2 in Melon searches, it's also been garnering a lot of attention for its music that hasn't even been rolled out yet. As ZEROBASEONE continues to reel in more fans, they collectively await eagerly for the group's debut on July 10, 2023, as they roll out their first EP, Youth In The Shade. From the high expectations they've set through their performance in Boys Planet, fans are looking forward to the album very enthusiastically.

As fans continue to flood Twitter by pointing out Melon's disrespectful and poor management of the group's promotions, they've also been concentrating on the group's debut. With only five days left for the same, fans have been doing everything in their power to shower ZEROBASEONE with love and support.

