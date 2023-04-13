Next Level Chef season 2 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot

The popular reality competition series Next Level Chef season 2 is all set to air a brand new episode on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It will document the remaining contestants giving it their all in a theme-based challenge. The chefs will hope to impress their mentors by creating incredible dishes and securing their spots to keep moving forward in the competition.

The Next Level Chef contestants will partake in an interesting cheese-based challenge in episode 10. Their creativity, culinary skills, and strategies will be put to test as they try to create dishes that stand out from the rest of the competitors. While some will be applauded for their dish, others will face criticism that could potentially put them in danger of going home.

The hit Fox series was renewed for a second season, owing to the tremendous success and popularity of the first installment. Season 2 of the competition has seen contestants from diverse backgrounds and cultures sharing their life experiences with viewers. Fans have already picked their favorites and are rooting for them to win.

What to expect from this week's episode of Next Level Chef?

Episode 10 of Next Level Chef season 2 will see the contestants take on a brand new themed challenge. They will be cooking on the three floors of the kitchen based on their performance last week. The contestants will also be guided by three legendary chefs, who are also their mentors - chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Nyesha Arrington, and chef Richard Blais.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled That's What Cheese Said, reads:

"Cheese, nuts and charcuterie meats prove difficult for the chefs to navigate; the "time token" causes one chef to decide between sabotage or security."

At the end of last week's Next Level Chef episode, chef Gordon said:

"All of you need to understand...At this point in the competition, if you're not climbing up, then you're falling down."

The past few weeks have seen the contestants doing their very best in a variety of themed challenges. While some have succeeded in gaining several advantages, others have stumbled under pressure and have headed home.

This week's Next Level Chef episode will see the contestants taking on a brand new challenge and executing it to perfection. They will be seen working with cheese, nuts, and charcuterie boards, which will test their ability to combine cheese and meat, a rather difficult task to perfect.

A preview clip of the upcoming episode teased what fans can expect. Michelle could only get four ingredients from the platform as it slid down - salmon, two kinds of cheese, and fennel. Her mentor, chef Gordon, was shocked at the contestant having only a few ingredients. In a Next Level Chef confessional, Michelle said:

"It was just like I blinked my eyes and suddenly I'm looking foen at this array of ingredients that like really don't make any sense. The worst is that I swore to my mentor seconds before, "Don't you worry chef Ramsay, I got this." And I get like four things and they're all fat. I've 1000% f***ed up this grab."

Chef Gordon Ramsay was also worried about Michelle's choices as he revealed salmon was the worst kind of meat to pair with cheese.

Last week's episode of Next Level Chef saw Nuri winning the challenge. He gained a time token where he could use an extra 10 minutes in the next challenge or take away 10 minutes from a fellow contestant. It will be interesting to see what the chef chooses to go with - safety or sabotage.

Season 2 of the reality cooking competition has been extremely interesting to watch. The contestants are incredibly talented and are pulling out all the stops to ensure that they're not the next ones to go home. However, in a tense environment, not everyone will rise to the occasion. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Next Level Chef this Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

