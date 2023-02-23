Next Level Chef season 2 episode 3 release date, time, and plot on FOX

Popular reality cooking series Next Level Chef season 2 is set to air a brand new episode on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

It will see the remaining contestants participate in a series of challenges and create incredible dishes to impress judges and move forward in the competition. Participants will have to give it their all to stand a chance at winning the coveted title and the $250,000 cash prize.

Episode 3 of Next Level Chef will have the cheftestants using some of their best culinary skills to whip up delicious dishes and prove that they are worthy of being crowned the winner. The contestants have been divided into three teams, each mentored by legendary chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. The teams will be cooking on three different floors of the set.

The Fox series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Viewers have already picked out their favorites and are rooting for them to win. The chefs, guided by their mentors, have been bringing a lot of variety to their dishes as they come from diverse backgrounds, cultures and life experiences.

What to expect from Next Level Chef season 2 episode 3?

Episode 3 of Next Level Chef will see the remaining 17 contestants battling it out in a cook-off with a theme set for every episode. The cheftestants will be pushed to their limits and tested on their culinary abilities.

They will also have to adhere to the theme and hero the same in their dishes to be taken into consideration. Themes can revolve around ingredients, cuisines, and several other factors.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled No Pain, No Gain, read:

"The chefs are challenged with making an upscale sandwich; one chef is eliminated."

The upcoming Next Level Chef episode will see the contestants make something incredible out of humble ingredients.

Viewers will have to wait and see what kind of variety will be brought to the kitchen this time around. The three teams will be cooking on each floor, with the decision on floor allocation depending on their performance last week.

What happened last week?

In the previous episode, Tineke Younger (Tini) from chef Richard Blais' team won the challenge with her incredible cow tongue dish, saving herself and her team members from elimination. The team will be seen cooking on the top floor on this week's episode.

Last week, the other two Next Level Chef mentors, Nyesha and Gordon, chose one of their contestants to go into the elimination round. The former chose Alex, while Gordon picked Cassie. The two contestants went head-to-head in the elimination challenge. Eventually, Alex was eliminated from the competition.

This meant that chef Nyesha's team will be cooking on the bottom tier of the competition, while chef Gordon's team will take the middle floor. Each tier's contestants will have a total of 15 seconds to pick up the ingredients from the elevator. While the top tier will have the advantage of choosing good ingredients, the ones in the basement will have to make do with whatever's left.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has been an interesting watch so far. As the season progresses and with eliminations in each episode, the contestants will have to work harder to produce great culinary skills and create dishes worthy of keeping them in the competition. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them,

Don't forget to catch the brand new episode this Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

