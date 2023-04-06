Next Level Chef season 2 episode 9 release date, air time, and plot

The popular reality competition series Next Level Chef season 2 is all set to air a brand new episode on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. This will document the remaining contestants participating in a theme-based challenge. They will give it their all and create some of their best dishes to impress their mentors and secure their safety in the competition to ultimately win the coveted title.

The remaining chefs on Next Level Chef will take part in a challenging task in episode 9, pushing them to their limits and putting their culinary skills to the test. While some will emerge successful, others will fail to make their mark and make crucial mistakes. Viewers will have to wait to find out if that jeopardizes their safety in the competition.

The hit Fox series was renewed for a second season, owing to the success of its first installment. The contestants were guided by three legendary chefs in the form of mentors: Chef Gordon Ramsay, Chef Nyesha Arrington, and Chef Richard Blais. The kitchen has always been a tense space for the chefs on the show, and it is only getting more intense with each passing episode.

What to expect from this week's episode of Next Level Chef?

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has seen its contestants participate in some of the toughest challenges. While some have succeeded and gained immunity, others have faltered under pressure and either produced subpar dishes or were eliminated from the competition. The chefs will be under even more pressure this week, adding to the drama.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Happy Hour, reads:

"The chefs are challenged to create one perfect appetizer dish and pair it with a beautiful craft cocktail; one chef's dreams come to an end."

This week's episode will see the Next Level Chef contestants participating in a tense theme challenge to create an appetizer dish for the judges. Over the past few weeks, they have only been focusing on one ingredient or cuisine. This time, however, they will have to pair their appetizer with a fresh cocktail.

The competitors have been split into three teams since the start of the season, each of which is guided by a mentor. They cooked on the three floors of the kitchen, where the winning team would cook from the top. The team that had one of its members eliminated in the previous episode would cook in the bottom, and the third team would cook in the middle tier.

Last week's Next Level Chef episode began with a shift in the existing system. Chef Gordon Ramsay announced that each contestant had to fend for themselves. The chefs were given a theme and had to adhere to it, but this time they would only cook to save themselves and not their entire team like before.

Omi, Tucker, and Michelle were crowned the winners last week and will be seen cooking from the top floor in the upcoming episode. Tineke, Nuri, Shay, Mehreen, and Chris will be cooking from the middle floor. Pilar and Vinny will be cooking in the basement.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef will see the contestants presenting their best dishes in front of the mentors. As the installment progresses, they will have to face even tougher challenges. How will the chefs fare? Only time will tell. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode of Next Level Chef this Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

