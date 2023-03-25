Nick Cave North American Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and other details

Nick Cave has announced his North American Tour 2023. The Australian musician and songwriter, who is best known for his work with his band The Bad Seeds, will be performing in cities across the United States and Canada as part of his 2023 tour.

The upcoming North American tour is set to be one of Cave's most extensive tours in the region in recent years, with dates in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and more. Fans can expect to hear some of his classic hits as well as material from his latest album, Carnage, which was released in 2021 to critical acclaim.

The pre-sale for the tickets will go live on Monday (March 27) at 10 am local time, before the general sale commences on Friday (March 31), also at 10 am local time.

Tickets can also be purchased from StubHub after the sale, where tickets are protected by their Fan Protection Program, however, ticket prices could vary according to demand and sales.

Nick Cave's 2023 tour will begin in Asheville and end in Los Angeles

Nick Cave's will kick off the months-long scheduled event with a concert in Asheville, which is scheduled to take place on September 19, 2023. He will be accompanied by Radiohead’s bassist Colin Greenwood on the trek. After visiting several cities, he will finally wrap up his tour with a Los Angeles concert on October 28, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and locations for Nick Cave's 2023 tour:

September 19, 2023 — Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

September 21, 2023 — Durham, NC - DPAC

September 23, 2023 — Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

September 25, 2023 — Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square

September 27, 2023 — Milwaukee, WE - Riverside Theater

September 29, 2023 — Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

October 02, 2023 — Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

October 06, 2023 — Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

October 07, 2023 — New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

October 10, 2023 — Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

October 12, 2023 — Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

October 14, 2023 — Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

October 15, 2023 — Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

October 17, 2023 — Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

October 20, 2023 — Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 22, 2023 — Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

October 23, 2023 — Austin, TX - ACL at The Moody

October 27, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

October 28, 2023 — Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

Nick Cave is known for his distinctive baritone voice and poetic lyrics

Nick Cave is an Australian musician, singer-songwriter, author, screenwriter, composer, and occasional film actor. He was born on September 22, 1957, in Warracknabeal, Victoria, Australia.

He first gained fame as the frontman of the band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, which he formed in 1983. The band's music is known for its dark and moody sound, blending elements of rock, punk, blues, and folk. He is well-known for his unique baritone voice and poetic lyrics.

In addition to his work with Bad Seeds, Nick Cave has collaborated with a wide range of musicians and artists throughout his career. He has also released several solo albums, including From Her to Eternity(1984), The Boatman's Call (1997), and Skeleton Tree (2016).

Nick Cave has also dabbled in other artistic pursuits, including writing novels and screenplays. He co-wrote the screenplay for the 2005 western film The Proposition and the 2012 crime drama Lawless.

Nick has been praised for his ability to create music that is both hauntingly beautiful and deeply emotional. His work has influenced a wide range of musicians and artists, and he is widely regarded as one of the most important and influential figures in modern music.

Poll : 0 votes