Nightmare School Moms on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

The new Lifetime thriller movie, Nightmare School Moms, is expected to air on the channel on Sunday, July 16, 2023. The film centers around two women who compete against each other in an ugly battle to try and get their daughters into a highly reputed university. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Lifetime:

''Two moms battle to see which of their overachieving daughters will be accepted to a prestigious university, but when one of their methods quickly spiral out of control, the games become deadly.''

Nightmare School Moms stars Crystal Allen in one of the major roles, alongside numerous others portraying key supporting roles. The movie is directed by Danny J. Boyle, with the script written by Bryan Dick and Ken Sanders.

Lifetime's Nightmare School Moms cast list: Crystal Allen and others to star in new thriller film

1) Crystal Allen as Lacy Settle

Crystal Allen plays Lacy Settle in Lifetime's Nightmare School Moms. Lacy Settle is one of the two mothers who're in competition with each other to get their daughters into a reputed university.

It'll be interesting to see how Lacy's character will be explored, and viewers can expect a powerful performance from Crystal Allen. Apart from Nightmare School Moms, Crystal Allen has appeared in quite a few TV shows and movies over the years, including Picture Perfect Lies, Desperate Housewives, Anaconda 3: Offspring, Stalked by My Doctor, and many more.

2) April Hale as Mandy Williams

April Hale dons the role of Mandy Williams in the new Lifetime thriller flick. Mandy is Lacy's rival and wants her daughter to get into a famous college. The crux of the story is their rivalry, and it will be fascinating to see how Mandy's character is explored in the movie.

April Hale's other notable film and TV acting credits include The Upshaws, Bad Nanny, Nightmare Neighborhood Moms, and Malicious Mind Games, to name a few.

3) Rachel Walters as Nicole Settle

Rachel Walters portrays the character of Nicole Settle in Nightmare School Moms. Nicole is reportedly Lacy's daughter and is trying to get into a reputed college. More details regarding her character are currently under wraps, but fans can look forward to her playing a key role in the story. Rachel Walters has previously starred in The Front Runner, Beneath the Skin, and Kill or Be Killed, among many others.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also features various others playing significant supporting characters. These include actors like:

Brad Worch II as Detective Fisher

Tatiana Le'Joy as Parker Williams

Sharonne Lanier as Devonna

Allen Burns as Bill Yellen

Olivia Crosby as Detective Cox

Leonardo Scattereggia as Drake Settle

Michael Stiggers as Sean Williams

Christian Blaque Meier as Pierre

Jonathan Lee Taylor as Mr. Harrison

Logan Mariner as Rhonda

Gregory M. Mitchell as Principal Ward

Lifetime has not yet released a trailer or preview for the movie, but based on the official synopsis, fans can look forward to a thrilling character-driven drama that explores themes like jealousy, selfishness, and many more.

Viewers can watch Nightmare School Moms on Lifetime on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes