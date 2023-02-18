Nike ACG Watercat+ "Phantom/Light Orewood" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explore

Nike has been giving its ACG Watercat+ silhouette collection various make-overs, the most recent among them being the Phantom/Light Orewood colorway.

The ACG Watercat sneaker range is designed specifically for water sports, and comes in a lightweight structure. It can be expected that the new version, ACG Watercat+ "Phantom/Light Orewood" sneakers will be available in the market by Summer 2023.

With brighter neutral uppers, the ACG Watercat+ "Phantom/Light Orewood" will retail exclusively in men’s sizes on Nike’s official site, the SNKRS app, and other sneaker retailers for $125.

Nike ACG Watercat+ "Phantom/Light Orewood" sneakers comes with an improved knit build

Close-ups of Nike ACG Watercat + "Phantom/Light Orewood" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

ACG Watercat+ was introduced as a silhouette that anyone could wear in the water. It has a full-woven top that lets the feet breathe well, and the new model has been updated with a firmer knit and leather overlays that will help it retain its shape.

A new heel counter with the ACG hit is also featured on the heels. The ACG logo can be seen on the midsole lateral heels along with the two-toned treading arrangement. The new ACG Watercat sneakers have a set of bright beige uppers, perfect for a tropical getaway.

ACG Watercat first debuted over 18 years ago, ditching the ten-ribbon structure in favor of a woven top painted in a clean phantom color. The lacing system consists of thin strips of leather, and the toggle switch complements the overall tough and ready vibe of the silhouette.

While representing the creation process of ACG, the official website of the brand said,

"ACG stands for All Conditions Gear. Our motto is "Designed, tested and made on Planet Earth. For outdoor use." Everything we do has one eye to the wild and one eye on you, whether you've never hiked a step in your life or you're a seasoned wilderness guide."

It further continues,

"The ACG philosophy works in harmony with nature. Earth is not something to conquer or tame, but a place to have fun. The only thing left to do is to get out there. We're Still on Earth. Let's go."

The concept of ACG was initiated in 1981 as a shoe that is perfectly convenient for hikers and can withstand any environmental condition. This paved the way for Nike to introduce the ACG Watercat series in 2006. From lightweight athletic shoes for hikers to complete waterproof sneakers, ACG has come a long way.

Now, with the modification and innovation of decades, Nike ACG Watercat+ is finally here.

ACG Watercat sneakers have been gaining immense popularity among sportspeople due to their stylish design and comfortable fit. The demand for these shoes has increased significantly, with people from all walks of life wanting to own a pair.

This is mainly due to the fact that these shoes are both fashionable and practical, making them an ideal choice for people who are looking for a stylish yet comfortable wear.

With its unique combination of style and performance, the ACG Watercat sneakers have become a must-have item in the wardrobe for not only water sportspeople but also for all sneakerheads.

The Nike ACG Watercat+ with Phantom/Light Orewood color palate will be made available this summer for $125.

