Nike Air Force 1 Low Split "Deep Royal Blue" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike has continued to maintain the number one position of its iconic Air Force 1 sneaker model in 2023 after celebrating a lavish 40th anniversary of the model in 2022. The Swoosh label continues to cash in on the silhouette's continued needs by releasing brand-new iterations of the shoe in 2023. The latest offering from the Swoosh label is a Split "Deep Royal Blue" makeover of the Air Force 1 Low sneaker style.

As the label steps into the fifth month of 2023, it's standing up to its stature as a footwear genius by launching multiple iconic makeovers of its classic and popular sneaker models like Air Force 1's, which has become a part of streetwear. The latest makeover to appear of the silhouette comes clad with split color-blocking details.

The upcoming Air Force 1 Split "Deep Royal Blue" makeover has an eye-catching makeover with hues like light silver, white, and blue, forming a classic and timeless color scheme.

The Swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Air Force 1 Low Split in the "Deep Royal Blue" color scheme. However, according to media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers shortly in 2023.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Split "Deep Royal Blue" sneakers come in light silver, white, deep royal blue, and green hues

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Split "Deep Royal Blue" sneakers come clad in light silver, white, deep royal blue, and green hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's legendary designer Bruce Kilgore designed the Air Force 1 sneaker, which debuted worldwide in 1982. The silhouette was originally released as a basketball shoe but was slowly accepted by the sneakerheads as a lifestyle choice.

Sneakerheads worldwide don the Air Force 1 Low sneaker as a streetwear look. The sneaker model has maintained its hype in the sneaker community for four decades and has had many collaborative makeovers. It is recognized for its clean aesthetic. The Nike website describes the story and history of the sneaker model as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

El SITIO DEL SNEAKER @ELSITIODELSNKRS The Nike Air Force 1 appears in another "Split" colorway The Nike Air Force 1 appears in another "Split" colorway https://t.co/MVUP58RyKx

It continues,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

After introducing the Dunk Low "Chicago Split" and Air Force 1 Low "UNC Split," the Swoosh label has introduced a brand new makeover to its new series of "Split" sneakers. This sneaker model comes in multiple hues, including light silver, white, deep royal blue, and green.

The shoe features half-half tongue branding, split-blocked outsoles, and dual-colored laces. Its upper is constructed of leather, with white tumbled leather and smooth, light bone-hued leather overlays. Another hue is added into the mix with dark gray leather upon mid-panels, tongues, and sock liners.

The look is finished off with deep royal blue-hued swooshes and green-hued laces and sole unit.

Poll : 0 votes