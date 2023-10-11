Nike Air Huarache Runner “Cargo Khaki” sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored 

Nike and the legendary Tinker Hatfield's sneaker collaborations have birthed some iconic sneakers,which include the widely popular Air Huarache Runner. Thus, it comes as no surprise that sneakerheads are now anticipating the latest colorway of these timeless shoes.

The Air Huarache runner, which is in itself a reiteration of the legendary Air Jordan, has been teased in an exciting Cargo Khaki color. The sneakers are making an appearance just in time for fall and exude the season's energy.

They are expected to drop in men's sizes on October 20, 2023, and would sell for a price of $140 at select retailers and in-store and online at the brand's website.

The Nike Air Huarache Runner "Cargo Khaki" is made of suede, leather, mesh, and neoprene

A closer look at the Air Huarache Runner “Cargo Khaki” (Image via Nike)

The sneakers are dressed in a gorgeous blend of Cargo Khaki, white, and sequoia colors, giving them a natural appearance reminiscent of long runs through the woods.

The uppers are designed with a sequoia-colored rubber overlay, which sits against the Cargo Khaki dressing and promises durability and quality. The insoles of the sneakers come in a brilliant white color, with the black outsoles extending to the toe cap in a stylish arc.

A closer look at the Air Huarache Runner “Cargo Khaki” sneakers (Image via Nike)

The sneakers are built with a mix of neoprene, mesh, leather, and suede to give them a stylish look. The Swoosh logo is embroidered in white, giving it a crisp finish.

Another element that makes the shoes stand out is the 3M reflective unit plastered on to provide shine in low-light conditions.

A closer look at the Air Huarache Runner “Cargo Khaki” sneakers in the dark (Image via Nike)

The Air Logo can be seen in bold white and the sequoia-colored rubber outlay at the back of the shoes also has the brand's name embossed on them.

Underneath, the shoes are also styled in a criss-cross of patterns and the swoosh logo in white for the perfect touch up.

A closer look at the Air Huarache Runner “Cargo Khaki” sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike and Tinker Hatfield's rich history

The shoe giant and the sneaker legend Tinker Hatfield have a storied history of innovative sneaker designs and trendy masterpieces. Rightfully nicknamed "The Architect," Hatfield has devoted more than four decades to creating iconic products and ensuring that the Swoosh brand remains atop its game.

His resume boasts the world-renowned Air Jordan 3, created in 1988, and the Air Max 1, which was a groundbreaking innovation in the sneaker industry as it was the first sneaker silhouette to feature visible air technology.

Never one to rest on his laurels, the sneaker genius then went on to create the Air Trainer 1, which made its debut on the tennis court and went on to become one of the Swoosh's most popular training shoes of all time. The Air Trainer 1 has received various iterations and colorways over the years, with Travis Scott adding his recent redesign of the silhouette.

The Air Max 90, designed by Hatfield and released in 1990, boasts one of the most significant sales in the shoe giant's history and the sneakers remain relevant today.

A collage of some of the sneakers Hatfield designed for Nike (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stay tuned for more updates on the Air Huarache Runner "Cargo Khaki" sneakers, releasing on October 20.