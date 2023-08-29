Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Dark Grey" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike never gets tired of offering new hues and variations, particularly when it comes to Jordan Brand's finest Air Jordan 1 sneaker model.

Lately, the brand's design team has been paying extra attention on broadening their women's sneaker selection, and in light of this, they will offer a "Dark Grey" colorway of the model's low-top style in 2024. The "Dark Grey" variant will feature a Sail/Off Noir-Dark Grey-White color scheme.

While we await the precise launch date of the newly arrived Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Dark Grey" sneakers, reports from sneaker publications like Sneaker Bar Detroit suggest that they will be offered in the next year. These women's special low-tops will be marked with a price tag of $115 for each pair.

Find these two-toned styles online as well as in-store at Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of other Jordan brand linked retail shops.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Dark Grey" shoes are combined with white leather base

Here's a closer look at the sneaker (Image via Nike)

Although we are four months away from stepping into the new year, Jordan Brand is already looking ahead to 2024 with the unveiling of the women's-only Air Jordan 1 Low "Dark Grey." This forthcoming AJ1 Low release strikes the perfect balance between minimalism and refinement.

This version of the Air Jordan 1 Low takes a turn away from the typically colorful variations by opting for a traditional all-leather build that combines ivory and off-noir tones. The mudguard, eye stays, collar areas, and heel sections of the footwear are all enriched with off-noir leather. This shade of dark gray provides an intriguing contrast to the sail leather, which is employed to build the toe box as well as the tongue flap.

To take things even a step further, an off-noir Nike Swoosh is placed exquisitely on top of a sail side panel, which serves to emphasize the sneaker's unique design. The tongue also plays an important part in the design, as it features an off-noir Jumpman emblem that shines out contrary to the sail background.

In addition, the Jordan Wings emblem has been stitched in a matching off-black color on the rear heel, keeping everything in the classic mold and providing an additional degree of coherence that supporters of the business will value.

Those who wear this pair will have both sophistication and durability thanks to the pair's proficient design, which is completed with a pristine white midsole that sits atop a grey outer sole unit.

Peter Moore's revolutionary sneaker design, Air Jordan 1, kickstarted the journey of the Nike-owned Jordan Brand. The Swoosh's page underlines the origins of the silhouette in the following words:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado."

Watch out for the Swoosh's Air Jordan 1 Low "Dark Grey" shoes that will be accessible in the following year.