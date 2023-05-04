Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Florida Gators" PE sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and its co-owned sub-label with Michael Jordan have continued to make waves within both the sneaker and sports industry. The label is now marking another milestone with the launch of Air Jordan 1 Low "Florida Gators" player exclusive sneakers, which represent the University of California.

The two brand's Air Jordan sneaker lineage can be regarded as one of the most popular and culturally relevant footwear lines of all time. The duo continues to maintain its popularity among sneakerheads and athletes due to their iconic makeovers. The latest Air Jordan 1 Low "Florida Gators" comes right before the upcoming 2023-24 football season.

The iconic "Florida Gators" color scheme is now making its way to the Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model in a mix of the university's team colors, but only as a player edition. As of yet, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Florida Gators" sneaker model hasn't received any release information from Nike, but it is likely to remain exclusive for college students and ex-athletes.

The newly revealed Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Florida Gators" Player Edition sneakers will likely be available to college students and former atheletes only

The newly revealed Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Florida Gators" Player Edition sneakers are likely to not be released to the public (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike signed a lifetime deal with the legendary NBA player Michael Jordan in 1984 and permanently altered the sneaker and fashion worlds. The duo launched their first signature shoe, Air Jordan 1, in 1985, which became one of the most culturally relevant, hyped, recognized, and celebrated silhouettes.

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model is the brainchild of the Swoosh label's veteran designer Peter Moore, who can also be credited with designing the legendary Nike Dunk. Both the sneaker models have received innumerable makeovers since their debut and continue to remain fan favorites. The Nike site introduces the heritage of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

While football is not in season, the Jordan Brand continues to support its sponsored teams. After revealing Georgetown, the University of North Carolina, and UCLA PEs, the sportswear brand is now giving the iconic Florida Gators football team its player-exclusive colorway.

The sneaker makeover is part of Jordan Brand's latest Air Jordan PE collection, which was revealed during March Madness. The shoe is part of the upcoming 2023-2024 college football season and is limited to around 250 units.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of sail leather material, which is accentuated with blue suede overlays. Another hue is added into the mix with the orange safari-textured hue upon the profile swooshes and quilted satin liners.

More orange hue details are added to the Florida Gators logo upon the insoles and the mini embroidered swooshes on the lateral forefoot. Additionally, the white hue is added upon the "Nike Air" tongue tags and wings upon the heels. The look is then finished off with sail midsoles and light gum rubber outsoles.

