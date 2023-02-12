Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Blueberry" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, alongside Michael Jordan's co-owned sub-label, has continued to rule over the hearts of sneakerheads throughout the years. The duo's iconic Air Jordan sneaker line has gained a lot of respect and popularity within the sneaker sphere.

Now, as the 40th anniversary of the label slowly approaches, the label is focusing on its beloved Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The first-ever Jordan sneaker, aka Air Jordan 1's mid-top sneakers, is getting a "Blueberry" makeover.

An official release date for the Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Blueberry" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to Sole Retriever, the silhouette's colorway is vibrant and contrasting, and it will drop in full family sizes in Fall 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Blueberry sneakers are clad in shades of purple

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Blueberry sneakers, which are clad in shades of purple (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan's lifetime deal with Nike can be credited with permanently linking the basketball world with fashion and sneaker culture. The duo's Air Jordan sneaker line has become one of the most popular and most beloved in the sneaker industry.

The duo began their journey in 1985 when they launched the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, which has continued to rule the sneaker market. The silhouette has undergone numerous makeovers and iterations. The official Nike site introduces the silhouette,

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has seen multiple iterations, including high-top, low-top, mid-top, elevate, craft, and more. The Air Jordan 1 Mid sneaker is getting love in 2023 as many makeovers, including Panda, Lucky Green, and Space Jam, have appeared, including the latest "Blueberry."

The latest Blueberry makeover comes clad in a "Sky J Purple/White/Sky J Light Purple" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather material, which is supple and smooth to touch. The underlay of the shoe comes clad in a crisp white hue, which is wrapped in several shades of purple leather overlays. The white hue can be seen upon the midfoot panels, vamp, and tongues.

The Sky J Purple hue is added to the toe boxes, eyestay areas, and slick swoosh logos on both the medial and lateral sides. A darker purple hue is added to the tonal plain cotton laces. The light purple shade is accentuated on the heel counters and heel tabs.

Branding details, including the Sky J Purple-hued winged basketball logo, appear upon the collar flaps and the Sky J Light Purple hued Jumpman logo is added to the tongue tabs and insoles. The look is finished off with white-hued, crisp Air midsoles and the Sky J Purple rubber outsoles.

The pair will be available in full family sizes, including men's, grade-school, pre-school, and toddler sizes, for $125, $110, $75, and $60, respectively. The pair will be released in Fall 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes