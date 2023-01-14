Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Sky J Purple sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike Inc. has gained a lot of respect and popularity within the sneaker sphere. As it slowly approaches its 40th anniversary, the focus is on its debut Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

The latest makeover to appear over the Air Jordan 1 silhouette is the "Sky J Purple" over its mid-top model. The silhouette is clad in vibrant and contrasting shades and will be available in women's sizes in early 2023.

The official release date for Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J Purple" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label. However, according to the media outlet Nike SNKRS, and select retailers in Fall 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Sky J Purple sneakers, which will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid Sky J Purple sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Nike)

Michael Jordan's deal with the swoosh brand to work together led to the fusion between sneakers and the basketball world. The dynamic duo's sneaker lineage has been adapted to many iterations and colorways, thus becoming a fan favorite.

Michael Jordan, a Hall of Famer and great NBA player gained success in his career due to his undisputed on-court skills and unimaginable performances. The player's lifelong contract with Nike allowed him to succeed not only in basketball but also off the court. The deal is considered one of the highest points of his career and the swoosh label introduces the success story of the Air Jordan lineage:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected."

TheVict @TheVictOficial cade os amantes de mid?

📸 Primeiras impressões: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Purple Chenille” cade os amantes de mid? 📸 Primeiras impressões: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Purple Chenille” https://t.co/gs89zKk0QX

The site further talks about how Michael Jordan's relationship with the swoosh label:

"Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Air Jordan 1 Mid-top sneakers are getting a lot of love this season as the swoosh label reveals its catalog. After previously releasing Panda, Alternate Bred, Lucky Green, and Space Jam, the latest to appear is the "Sky J Purple."

Aviator @MrUnloved1s Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Purple Chenille’

Release Date: 2023

Style Code: DZ3745-500

Price: $125 Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Purple Chenille’Release Date: 2023Style Code: DZ3745-500Price: $125 https://t.co/aADN9MVY6a

The pair is styled in vintage color blocking and look straight out of the archives. The silhouette comes clad in a 'Sky J Purple / Barely Grape / Guava Ice' color scheme. The upper part comes constructed out of leather material. The swoosh logos on both profiles come constructed out of canvas material, clad in a barely grape hue.

The ankle and collar overlays are covered in the same textile, while leather paneling is added to the rest of the sneaker. The nylon tongue comes clad in a dash of guava ice.

The look is finished off with cream Nike Air midsoles and Sky J Purple rubber outsoles. The Air Jordan 1 Sky J Purple shoes are rumored to drop via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers for $135.

