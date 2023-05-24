Nike Air Jordan 37 Low "EYBL" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Michael Jordan's eponymous label co-owned by Nike has captured the attention of sneakerheads globally with its iconic makeovers of the signature sneaker line. The Jordan label has reached its 37th sneaker model, and the latest makeover to appear of the silhouette is the EYBL.

The swoosh label began its sneaker signature line with Air Jordan in 1985, which was developed in "Bred" and "Chicago" makeovers. The latest Air Jordan 37 sneaker model was released in 2023 and received great appreciation from sneakerheads because of its innovative design and technological features.

The release date for the Nike Air Jordan 37 Low "EYBL" sneakers hasn't been announced yet. However, it's expected to release via Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 37 Low "EYBL" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 37 Low "EYBL" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label has continued to add multiple new models to its renowned Air Jordan sneaker lineage annually.

The trend has continued in 2023, as the dynamic duo of Michael Jordan and Nike released Air Jordan 37. The Jordan brand has added new technologies and advanced its design to match the demands of current-day basketball players.

The shoe improves wearer efficiency, as it features Formula 23 foam and Lenoweave upper. The swoosh label's site introduces the latest Air Jordan 37 silhouette as follows:

“Building upon the legacy of the sport’s most iconic Game Shoe, the AJ XXXVII combines timeless style with cutting-edge performance innovation. Design elements reference the classic AJ VII, which was inspired by textures and patterns of West African folk art.”

The latest makeover to surface of the Air Jordan 37 low-cut model is the "EYBL," which stands for Elite Youth Basketball League.

The league features 40 different high school basketball circuit teams in America, except for one in Canada. The EYBL's Peach Jam basketball tournament is announced by the swoosh label annually, which serves as the EYBL circuit finals.

The Jordan label, alongside the swoosh label, has continued to give teams and players special exclusive sneakers for the tournament. They have introduced the player-exclusive LeBron 20 and Ja 1 sneaker models in the "EYBL" color scheme.

The latest Air Jordan 37 Low "EYBL" sneakers come clad in a "Citron Pulse/ Green Glow/ Laser Orange/ Citron Tint/ Lava Glow" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed in Lenoweave material that uses 100% TPE yarn. The upper also features sandal straps and ankle tape patterns.

The shoe further features multiple eye-catching details, like the "EYBL" special design branding on the left tongue, special hangtags and graphic insoles to add in a "peachy" aesthetic of the fruit. Pops of the "fresh squeezed" peach theme connect to the jam peach hue on the sole unit, which features speckled translucent mint and beige hue.

The upcoming Peach Jam 2023 basketball tournament will take place from July 3-9, 2023. A release date for the Air Jordan 37 Low "EYBL" sneakers has not been announced yet, but it's expected to launch sometime in June at a retail price of $195.

