Nike Air Max 1 "Familia" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike began its journey with the launch of a track running shoe, the Moon Shoe, in 1964. The label slowly started expanding their business with launch of more sneakers in different fields including basketball lifestyle. However, the Moon Shoe gave Swoosh label a successful start and they continued launching more running sneakers.

These running shoes were both technologically advanced and better styling. The Swoosh label's one of the most popular running shoe line is the Air Max. While not many know, the current lifestyle shoe Air Max 1 was originally released as a part of running sneaker lineage. The sneaker model is immensely popular and even after more than 3.5 decades, the shoe continues to be dressed in iconic makeovers.

The latest to make an appearance is the Air Max 1 "Familia," which is a celebration of the Latino Heritage month. An official release date for the Air Max 1 "Familia" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Fall 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Familia" sneakers, which celebrate the Latino Heritage Month

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Familia" sneakers celebrate Latino Heritage Month (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has always struck a perfect balance between comfort, technology, and style, especially when it comes to running shoes. The label started the trend with the launch of the iconic Air Max 1 in 1987.

The running-turned-lifestyle shoe was designed by the sneaker designer and veteran Tinker Hatfield, who took inspiration from the structure of the Pompidou, France. The shoe introduced the now iconic visible air unit technology. The official Nike site introduces the sneaker model,

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The latest sneaker to be added into the Air Max 1 lineage is the Air Max 1 "Familia," which celebrates the upcoming Latin Heritage Month (Falling from September 15, 2023 to October 15, 2023)

The month recognizes the rich culture and heritage rooted in the Latin American countries. The Swoosh label has therefore often honored the festivities and participated in the cultural celebration with the launch of themed footwear launches.

After releasing the "Somos Familia" and "La Familia" pack in 2022, this year, the label has showcased Air Max 1 "Familia." The special-edition sneaker comes clad in a "Hemp / Pinksicle / Sanddrift" color scheme. The upper of the silhouette comes constructed out of a mix of mesh, suede, leather, and corduroy material. The sneaker is given more details with embroidered designing.

The titular emblem is added with "FAMILIA" lettering on the right tongue, insoles, and the customized packaging box. The look is finished off with sail midsoles and multi-colored rubber outsoles.

The Air Max 1 "Familia" sneakers are expected to be released soon in Fall 2023 at a retail price of $140 in men's sizes via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.