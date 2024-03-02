Nike Air Max 1 Platinum Violet shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max 1 Platinum Violet shoes recently emerged on the internet. This shoe will be entirely decked up in a White/Platinum Violet-Phantom-White-Black color palette.

The Nike Air Max 1 Platinum Violet colorway is projected to enter the shoe marketplace sometime during the summer of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. It’s crucial to remember that the actual launch dates are kept under cover by the shoe brand.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be sold via the online as well as the offline sites of Nike, alongside a slew of linked retail merchants. These women's exclusive sneakers will be dropped with a selling price label of $140 per pair.

More details about the Nike Air Max 1 Platinum Violet shoes

Closer look at the Nike Air Max 1 Platinum Violet sneakers (Image via YouTube/@lechonjames236)

The Nike Air Max 1 is currently basking in the glory of a renaissance that it has earned. The fact that it is not the "it" shoe does not change the fact that it is one of the most prevalent designs in the company's entire inventory.

Swoosh has more in store for us throughout the year 2024, including the release of traditional colorways in hues that everybody is familiar with, such as white black, safety orange, and university blue. Another fresh women's model of the Nike Air Max 1 in Phantom Platinum Violet is the following shoe to be released by the brand.

The Nike Air Max 1 Platinum Violet is constructed in the same way as the original, with white mesh layers and a soft suede overlay. The Swoosh logo on the sides of the mudguard plus the overlays themselves are accentuated in platinum violet.

A traditional white air-cushioned midsole is placed on top of a solid rubber outer sole unit that is tinted in three different colors: phantom, white, and black.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max 1 Platinum Violet rendition that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks. Those absolutely interested in copping them are encouraged to stay in touch with Swoosh's website for timely alerts on their launch.

Many other variants of the Nike Air Max 1 model will be offered this year alongside the aforementioned colorway. Iterations such as “Hot Sauce,” “Summit White Phantom,” and “Pure Platinum” will also be launched in the coming weeks.