Nike Air Max Plus Toggle "Olive" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Oregon-based athleisure and footwear genius, is showcasing its love for the Air Max lineage. The swoosh label has unveiled a makeover of the Air Max Plus sneaker in the "Olive" colorway. Though the sneaker model is one of the lesser-known silhouettes from the Air Max lineage, it still receives love from hardcore sneakerheads.

The latest Air Max Plus model is upgraded with a Toggle iteration and comes clad in an Olive and Black color scheme, perfect for the winter and fall seasons. This year, the Air Max Plus sneaker model is celebrating its 25th anniversary; therefore, the swoosh label has revealed early looks for its 2023 anniversary catalog.

The swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Air Max Plus Toggle "Olive" yet. However, according to Sneaker News and House of Heat, the pair will be released via Nike and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

More about Nike Air Max Plus Toggle "Olive" sneakers, which are being released as the silhouette celebrates its 25th anniversary

The upcoming Nike Air Max Plus Toggle "Olive" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The circle of sneakerheads is expanding at an enormous rate. However, most youngsters are interested in the classic and popular silhouettes, which are primarily available at the SNKRS site. Despite being less popular, a few sneaker veterans and hardcore OG sneakerheads keep their eye out for retro silhouettes such as Air Max Plus to come back in new makeovers.

The Air Max Plus model - also known as Air Max TN- originally debuted in 1998 and made a comeback in 2022. The year 2023, however, will mark a proper return as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. The sneaker model is expected to receive myriad makeovers, colorways, and a centric moment by the swoosh label in 2023.

The official site introduces the iconic Air Max Plus silhouette as,

"The Nike Air Max Plus adds attitude and edge to any look. Its prominent arch draws inspiration from a whale’s tail while wavy fingers on the upper nod to palm trees blowing in the wind. Airy mesh and gradient colors bring defiant beach style to city streets.."

The silhouette comes clad in an olive and black color scheme. The sneaker model features speed-lacing toggles on the lacing system, and the shoes' upper is constructed out of a mix of fuse and mesh materials.

The iconic Palm Tree-inspired strips have been modified to abandon their original plastic makeup. The black-hued profile swoosh logos contrast with the otherwise olive-dominated sneaker.

The shoes feature protective mudguards just above the midsoles at the forefoot, which introduce a soft fabric into the mix. The lacing system features lace toggles and a reflective accent, which lights under low light. The reflective lace system adds functionality to the Air Max Plus Tuned Air silhouette.

The look is finished with a pitch-dark sole unit, allowing the shoes' upper to shine. An official release date hasn't been announced for the sneakers yet. However, the pair are rumored to release in the coming months via Nike at a retail price of $180.

