Nike Dunk High Tartan Summit White sneakers: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based footwear genius maintained the number one position as a sportswear label throughout 2022 and is planning to continue to do so in 2023. The swoosh label focused on its classic silhouettes such as Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1, and Air Max 1. The most centric sneaker model for 2022 was Air Force 1, which celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Now, as the swoosh label plans to step into 2023, the label will maintain its position by making a Dunk-centric year. The label has already revealed a myriad of color schemes and makeovers upon the Dunk silhouette. The first half of the year will be mostly focused upon the Dunk silhouette.

The latest makeover to appear over the Dunk High silhouette is the "Tartan Summit White". The pair is a winter-themed makeover representing the snowflakes. The Dunk High Retro Tartan Summit White sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on January 18, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk High Retro Tartan Summit White sneakers, which represent the first floating snowflakes

The upcoming Nike Dunk High Retro Tartan Summit White sneakers represent the first floating snowflakes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Designed by sneaker veteran Peter Moore, the Dunk silhouette was launched as a basketball shoe back in 1985. The silhouette instantly became popular in the sneaker sphere and attracted both sneakerheads and labels alike as it had the potential to be designed in multiple colorways and endless options.

The sneakers are known for their distinct color-blocking style, and they were launched in multiple iterations including high-top, low-top, mid-top, remastered, and many more. The sneaker model started to release a plethora of new colorways, including - PEs, GRs, and collaborations. The official swoosh label's site describes the sneaker and its relevance,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The latest colorway to appear over Dunk High is Tartan Summit White. The official site further introduces the sneaker and its makeover,

"Fireside style and a whole lotta freshness—this joyful take on the Dunk High is the perfect match for rosy cheeks, the first floating snowflakes and your favorite winter beverage. Plaid accents bring the warm feels, while twill and corduroy-like fabrics add a sophisticated touch to the storied basketball look. Oh, and let's not forget the seasonally appropriate colors."

The silhouette comes clad in a Summit White/Light Silver color scheme. The sneakers come constructed out of leather and canvas material. The base of the sneakers comes constructed of canvas material clad in a summit white hue.

Light silver leather overlays are woven around the summit white canvas. The toe boxes, eyelets, and profile swooshes on the medial and lateral walls are covered in the light silver leather. The heel overlays at the back with a tartan pattern offer another overlay. A pair of off-white sole units complete the look.

The Nike Dunk High Retro SE Tartan Summit White sneakers will be released via the official Nike website and select retailers on January 18, 2023, for $125 in men's sizes.

Poll : 0 votes