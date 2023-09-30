Nike Dunk Low "Football Grey/Midnight Navy" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike has been focusing on the Dunk sneaker model throughout 2023, releasing multiple makeovers upon each of its iterations, including Dunk Low, Dunk High, SB Dunk, EMB Dunk, Dunk Disrupt and others. The Dunk model was also among the sneakers to receive the most collaborative looks throughout the year.

The Swoosh label is now increasing the offerings with the latest Dunk Low "Football Grey / Midnight Navy," which comes in the classic two-toned makeover. The silhouette comes clad in basic hues, which are placed in a classic manner to immediately catch the eye of sneakerheads.

An official release date for the upcoming Dunk Low "Football Grey / Midnight Navy" sneakers hasn't been announced yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and select retailers during the holiday season (October, November, December) 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Football Grey/Midnight Navy" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in kids' sizes

The iconic Dunk sneaker model debuted in 1985. Veteran designer Peter Moore designed the Dunk shoe model for hardwood basketball courts.

The shoe was designed in a clean aesthetic with a comfortable sole unit. The pair quickly gained hype amongst sneakerheads due to its strong association with college themes, especially after the launch of the BTTYS (Be True To Your School) pack.

The younger generations especially liked the collegiate look of the sneakers. Now, Nike is looking to appeal to an even younger generation with the kid's exclusive makeovers. The latest sneaker makeover, Dunk Low "Football Grey/Midnight Navy" sneakers, comes clad in a two-toned makeover.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material, which is merged with mesh tongues and inner lining. The base of the shoe comes clad in midnight navy hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, heel tabs, and ankles. More navy hue is added upon the mesh tongues, inner lining, and the sock liners.

The Midnight Navy hue contrasts with Football Grey overlays, which are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, and the heel counters. The Football Grey hue is further placed upon the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides. The look is finished off with summit white midsoles and navy rubber outsoles.

Evolution of Dunk sneaker model

The Swoosh label's multiple sub-categories such as lifestyle and skateboarding also took interest in the Dunk silhouette and launched multiple iterations of their own, including skateboarding label's SB Dunk. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

Other than SB Dunk, the lifestyle label has added EMB Dunk, Disrupt Dunks, and more to the Swoosh label's offerings.

The Dunk Low "Football Grey/Midnight Navy" sneakers are expected to be released during Holiday 2023 in Grade-School sizes for $90, Pre-School sizes for $70, and Toddler sizes for $55.