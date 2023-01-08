Nike Dunk Low "Grey Navy" mini swoosh sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the sportswear behemoth headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, had a banner year in 2022, remaining at the top of its industry. The year marked the 40th anniversary of the release of the classic Air Force 1 silhouette by the sportswear giant, which inspired a number of commemorative releases.

As we enter 2023, the swoosh brand has plans to drop a slew of new colorways for its timeless classics like the Dunk. While 2022 was all about Air Force 1, 2023 seems to be all about Dunk Low, at least according to the images the swoosh label has released so far.

The most recent colorway to hit the silhouette is dubbed "Grey and Navy," and it features mini swoosh detailing. The swoosh label is yet to reveal an official release date for the Dunk Low "Grey and Navy" mini swoosh, but according to Sneaker News, the pair will be available via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in 2023.

Nike Dunk Low "Grey Navy" sneakers will feature mini swoosh detailing on toe boxes

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Grey and Navy" sneakers features mini swoosh detailing on toe boxes (Image via Nike)

The Peter Moore-designed Dunk Low silhouette debuted back in 1985 as a basketball silhouette. Due to the cut's limitless design possibilities, the silhouette has skyrocketed in popularity, capturing the attention of both consumers and designers.

Various partnerships have resulted in a rainbow of colorways for the silhouette. As a result of colorways like Panda, the silhouette is now a staple in many closets. Numerous subcultures, including skateboarding, streetwear, and lifestyle, have come to accept and even embrace the sneaker model over time.

The Dunk SB model was introduced in 2002 under the swoosh label's skateboarding sub-label. The 37-year-old silhouette has an intriguing backstory, which is detailed on the official website as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function.”

The details of the Dunk Low "Grey Navy" (Image via Nike)

Other than SB model, the silhouette has also been adapted in multiple iterations including, high-top, low-top, mid-top, and remastered. The Low-Top iteration has been revealed in a "Grey Navy" makeover and will be released in 2023 alongside other makeovers including "Year of the Rabbit," "White and Team Gold," "Noble Green," and many more.

The Grey Navy colorway of the Dunk Low will also feature mini swooshes on the toe boxes on the lateral forefoot. The upper portion of the silhouette is made of leather material. The base is white, which contrasts with the grey suede overlays.

The sole unit of sneakers (Image via Nike)

The white hue can be seen over the vamp, panels, and heel tabs, while the grey suede overlays are present over the forefoot, tongue, and heel counters. Another hue is added to the mix with the navy tone, which is accentuated over the swoosh logos on both medial and lateral profiles.

Branded logos are added over the heel and tongue tags. Mini swooshes further add more color, in light blue. The look is finished off with a white sole unit. The Dunk Low "Grey Navy" mini swooshes sneakers are rumored to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in 2023 at $120.

