Nike Dunk Low "Grey Volt" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has continued to provide its consumers with technologically advanced sneakers that give high performance. The label has maintained its number one position in the footwear community in 2023 with the release of iconic retros and vibrant new sneakers.

Besides introducing new sneaker models like Sabrina 1, Air Max Pulse, and Ja 1, the label has also given attention to its classic model Dunk. The first half of the year saw the Swoosh label focus on providing multiple iconic makeovers of the Dunk sneaker model, and the latest to appear is "Grey Volt."

The release date for the Dunk Low "Grey Volt" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in fall 2023.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Grey Volt" sneakers feature mini volt swooshes at the forefoot

The iconic Dunk sneaker model debuted under the Swoosh label in 1985. The shoe model was designed by the sportswear brand's veteran and well-known sneaker designer Peter Moore, who's also credited with designing other sneaker models like Air Jordan 1.

The 38-year-old Dunk silhouette was initially introduced as a part of the basketball shoe lineup. However, over time, it has been accepted in multiple sub-labels, including skateboarding, streetwear, and lifestyle. Sneakerheads mostly boast the pair as a streetwear choice due to its clean esthetic, themed makeovers, and two-toned color blocking. The Swoosh label's site introduces the famous sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the basketball icon returns with classic details and throwback hoops flair. Channeling '80s vibes, its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere — in comfort."

The latest makeover to surface over the sneaker model is Dunk Low "Grey Volt," which is a clear streetwear choice. The pair comes clad in a classic yet unique color scheme and adds a charm with volt-hued mini swooshes. The pair comes clad in a "Black/Grey/Volt" color scheme.

The upper of the shoe is made up of suede and leather material. Meanwhile, the base and underlays of the sneaker comes constructed out of grey-hued suede, which is seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, mid panels, and heel tabs.

The grey suede contrasts with the black leather overlays that are placed upon the forefoot, tongues, and the heel counters. More of grey suede hairy fabric is added upon the grey-hued profile swooshes on both the lateral and medial sides. Another material is added into the mix with the nylon tongues, which sits underneath the reflective laces in black-speckled details.

The most prominent feature of the shoe is the addition of vibrant mini swooshes at the forefoot overlays in the volt hue. The mini swooshes interrupt the otherwise basic 1985 sneaker blueprint. A similar volt hue is added upon the "NIKE" branding on heel tabs. The look is then finished off with the white midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

The pair is rumored to release later in 2023 at a retail price of $110 via Nike.

