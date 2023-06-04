Nike Dunk Low "Hologram" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has been active when it comes to dropping the Dunk sneaker model in various color schemes. Throughout 2023, the label has continued to launch iterations over SB models, OG model, women's model, and the GS model. The latest sneaker makeover to make an appearance is Dunk Low "Hologram," which will be released in GS sizes.

The latest "Hologram" makeover is clad in various shades of blue and high contrast eye-catching look, which can easily win hearts of grade school kids. The sneaker makeover is also known as Dunk Low "Blue Lenticular" due to the added shade's accent.

An official release date for the Nike Dunk Low "Hologram" sneakers has been announced by the Swoosh label as June 13, 2023. The sneaker makeover can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers from the aforementioned date.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Hologram" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in grade school sizes

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Hologram" sneakers will be released exclusively in grade school sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label's veteran designer, Peter Moore, came up with the silhouette of the legendary Dunk model, which was launched by Nike in 1985 as a part of the basketball shoe lineup. The shoe gained popularity among sneakerheads thanks to its many charms, especially among the youth, who got attached to its "collegiate" look.

The shoe's two-toned designs and multiple affiliations with collegiate basketball teams made it an epitome of back-to-school fashion in the 90s. The sneaker model is currently one of the most desired shoes even 38 years later, making it continuesly designed in multiple modern colorways. The official Swoosh label site introduces the Dunk Low sneaker model and its current-day relevance in the sneaker field:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The latest Dunk Low "Hologram," also known as the "Blue Lenticular," are crafted for the Next Nature line, which stands for the sustainable efforts made by the Swoosh label. The shoe will be released exclusively in big kids' sizes and will come clad in a "Blue Whisper / Hyper Royal / Green Abyss / White" makeover. The official site introduces the sneaker model as:

"Explore, create and discover new ways to play in the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature. Thoughtfully made with durable synthetic leather, this hoops icon fits in perfectly on the playground or in the classroom. Soft foam underfoot helps cushion your feet and the special Swoosh logos feature colors that shift subtly as you move."

The upper portion of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material, with the base dressed in white. The white base is contrasted with smooth muted gray-blue leather overlays, which is continued upon the sock liners, laces, and rubber outsoles.

Another bright blue hue is added upon profile swooshes and branding details alongside tongues and heel tabs. The pair will drop on June 16, 2023, on the official e-commerce site of the brand, the SNKRS app, and select retailers for a retail price of $90.

