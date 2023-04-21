Nike Dunk Low "Light Menta" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to make waves in the footwear community in 2023 with the releases of iconic, retros, legendary and vibrant new colorways of its classic sneaker models. The label has focused on releasing technically advanced sneakers, which give high performance.

Other than introducing Air Max 360 Go, Sabrina 1, Air Max Pulse and Ja 1, the label has also give central attention to its classic model, Dunk. The first half of the year saw the swoosh label focus on providing multiple iconic makeovers of the Dunk sneaker model in both adults and kids sizes.

Now, a brand-new makeover of the Dunk sneaker model has been revealed, dubbed the "Light Menta," in kids' sizes. The release date for the Dunk Low "Light Menta" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Light Menta" sneakers

The Beaverton-based label launched its iconic Dunk sneaker model in 1985 as part of the basketball shoe lineup. The sneaker model was designed by the swoosh label's veteran and well-known sneaker designer Peter Moore, who has also designed other sneaker models, like Air Jordan 1 for Nike.

The 38-year-old silhouette was initially introduced as a basketball shoe, but, over time. it has been accepted by multiple sub-lables, including skateboarding and lifestyle. Sneakerheads also boast the pair as a streetwear choice. The sneaker model quickly rose in popularity due to its NCAA-themed makeovers and two-toned color blocking.

That color blocking is seen on the latest Dunk Low "Light Menta" sneakers. The swoosh label introduces the famous sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the basketball icon returns with classic details and throwback hoops flair. Channeling '80s vibes, its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere — in comfort."

The "Light Menta" colorway will be launched exclusively in kids sizes. The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of all-leather material with a timeless two-toned blocking of mint green and white.

The base of the shoe comes clad in the "Light Menta" aka mint green hue, with most of the panels coming in the vibrant shade. The Mint Green hue is continued on the mesh tongues and plain cotton laces.

Another hue is added into the mix with crisp white, which contrasts with min green hue,. The white shade is added on the "Nike" branding on the tongue tags, heel tabs and insoles. The hue is further accentuated on the profile swooshes, on both medial and lateral profiles.

The look is finished off with Peter Moore's iconic chiseled midsole clad in white hue, which contrasts with the rich mint green rubber outsoles. The pair is rumored to release via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in kids sizes. The grade school sizes will retail at $95.

