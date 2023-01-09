Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Blue" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike continues to give sneak peeks of its upcoming Dunk lineup for 2023. Last year, the swoosh label released multiple makeovers upon the Air Force 1 silhouette as it grandly celebrated the sneaker model's 40th anniversary.

After leading the Air Force 1-centric 2022 year, the swoosh label is now planning for 2023 to be Dunk-specific, as it is one of the most common silhouettes to be receiving new makeovers. These sneakers are an all-time classic and remain in style. Hence, the label will capitalize upon the Dunk Low model's trend since it is one of the most desired pairs among sneakerheads.

The latest makeover to appear over the silhouette is in a blue colorway. The official release date for the Dunk Low Remastered "Blue" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast and Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers at a retail price of $120.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Blue" sneakers are clad in multiple shades of blue

The Peter Moore-designed Dunk Low silhouette was showcased by the swoosh label in 1985. Ever since then, the shoe has been one of the most desired and popular models in the sneaker sphere. The 37-year-old shoe lineage is one of the fan favorites and has received a lot of attention from the label and sneakerheads alike.

The Dunk Low silhouette has been clad in multiple makeovers from collaborations and GRs. Sneakerheads were attracted by the silhouette's potential for distinctive color-blocking schemes, which were an all-time classic. Over the years, the shoe has been dressed and constructed out of a myriad of materials, such as leather and suede.

Over the years, the brand has reimagined the silhouette in multiple iterations, and one of the most distinct and latest models of the shoe is the retooled Dunk Low Remastered. As such, the silhouette has been redesigned to take direct inspiration from the 1985-released Peter Moore sneakers.

The Dunk Low Remastered sneaker model maintains the DNA of OG Dunk's shape. However, it has been given a deconstructed look, which was inspired by the label's Disrupt and Scrap model. Additionally, the collection heavily leans into the current trend of deconstructed aesthetics.

Arriving in a Blue/White Gum color scheme, the upper of the Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Blue" sneakers comes constructed out of mesh material, which is layered with smooth leather overlays and padded tongues. The tongue is then modified with the exposed mesh material.

Two tones of blue are accentuated upon most of the upper. Whereas the mesh base is clad in a lighter university blue hue, the smooth leather overlays over panels are clad in a deep royal blue hue.

The silhouette is reminiscent of the Argon ensemble, with exposed foam, mesh, and leather working together to form a 2002-released reminiscent colorway. Additionally, the sneakers feature canvas material pull tabs, which run from the camp to the top of the tongue and provide a functional design. The look of the Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Blue" sneakers is then finished off with the reworked outsoles and old-school traction in a coconut milk hue.

