Nike “Ek Umoja Collection”: Where to get, release date, price and other details explored 

Nike has stored their running essential shelves with a new capsule collection named "Ek Umoja". The collection is based on the ethos of legendary Kenyan runner Ekiud Kipchoge and the apparel set is the replenishment of his first world championship victory.

The renowned runner has a strong belief that running is not just a sport, but a community as well. He aims to inspire people in his community to take up running through his success. Nike, the sportswear brand based in Beaverton, serves as the catalyst for his aspirations.

The collection comprises several footwear including Airfly 2, Vaporfly 3, Pegasus, etc. where the apparel set is completed with the Wind Runner jacket, Stride 7-inch shorts, and many others.

The term 'Ek Umoja' comes from the world champion in 2003, Eliud Kipchoge's native Swahili, which means 'Unity', and through this collection, Nike accentuated mostly the unity and Kenyan heritage through its graphics and color.

The Ek Umoja runner kit was released on August 31st and is available at Nike stores and select retailers. Prices start at $40 for the tees and $275 for the sneakers.

Nike etched the mantra of Kipchoge 'No human is limited' on the sneaker's midsole

In 2023, this 38-year-old Kenyan runner bagged the Asturias Award for sports where the judges of the Spanish Foundation, declared the runner as the best athlete in the world. The runner has also won the Olympic gold medal in 2016 and 2020.

The Kenyan runner started his athletic journey in his childhood days when he used to jog the long distance between his house and school. After meeting Patrick Sang, he became a long-time coach of Eliud and in 2003, the runner achieved his first world championship in 5000 meter run in Paris.

Focusing on this win, the sneaker brand has infused the memories in the collection with several graphics and colors. Also, he comes under the Nike Breaking Through project and he is the only runner who finished the marathon in less than 2 hours. Regarding the collection, Eliud said,

"Umoja stands for unity in my native Swahili. This collection represents the work done together as a running family and community. A running world is a healthy world. A running world is a peaceful world. A running world is a joyful world.”

More details on the Nike 'Ek Umoja' collection

The Ek Umoja collection consists of Airfly 2, Vaporfly 3, Zoomfly 5, Pegasus 40, and the victory track spike where the apparel set includes a wind runner jacket, Rise 365 tee, 7 Inch shorts, Dri-FEET- tee. The red color augmentation signifies the Kenyan heritage where the graphics pay homage to the runner.

Among any other runner shoe, Airfly 2 has been standing out among all because of its foam-based contoured zoom section. This super breathable and lightweight sneaker carries the signature of Eliud on one midsole where the other one has the etch of ' No human is limited', the mantra of the runner.

The Vaporfly 3's collection comes in a waffle outsole and an extra padding on the heel whereas the Pegasus 40 has medium cushioning and an enlarged black swoosh on the red patch. The Dri FIT wind jacket in cream shade silhouette helps to keep dry and cool during extensive practice.

The 7-inch shorts come in red and black hues for $70 whereas the Airfly is cost $275. All the products are now on the Nike website and selected retail stores.