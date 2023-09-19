Nike Giannis Immortality 3 "Milwaukee Bucks": Where to get, price release date and other details explored

Nike Giannis is about to stock a new colorway from the Immortality 3 library inspired by Milwaukee Bucks's 90's jersey silhouette. This pocket-friendly drop will hit the Nike shoe stores soon but the Beaverton-based brand has not disclosed the launch date yet.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek basketball player who dominated the hard court with his supreme height and speed, has collaborated with Nike for his personal sneaker line. The athlete pays homage to his current team Milwaukee Bucks by choosing a teal and green color scheme.

Immortality 3 from Giannis has been one of the best-selling shoes since its inception. To cater to Gianni's feet, this sneaker is designed to have the best traction and speed during intense movements.

More details on Nike Giannis Immortality 3 "Milwaukee Bucks"

Inspired by Antetokounmpo's childhood memories when he used to share his brother's sneakers, the price of the Giannis series is kept economical. Gianni Immortality 3 is mostly known for its highly cushy experience and support.

To survive the basketball hardcourt, the sneaker has been injected with advanced technology in the sole. Its caged structure at the heel and the lateral side builds a firm base whereas the white midsole in foam is stacked for a comfortable experience.

The dark plum-hued outsole is adorned with a herringbone pattern for more traction. The curved structure of the midsole aids the athletes to roll faster without having pain in the feet while the deep curves in the herringbone pattern prevent the plunges on the smooth court.

The upper is featured in teal mesh silhouettes which dominates most of the part where the dark purple shade invokes the nostalgia of the Milwaukee Bucks' winning days from the 90s. The transparent teal-hued toe cap clenches the pair from the front which brings more support to the toe section.

Nike Giannis Immortality 3 " Milwaukee Bucks" ( Image via Sneaker News)

On the teal eye stays, Nike has placed a little purple panel to bring the contrast and the traditional lace case comes in a teal shade in knitwork. As the signature of Nike Giannis Immortality 3, the reverse swoosh profile comes in a light green shade, neatly etched on the knitted material on the quarter.

Gianni's touch is embroidered on the padded tongue in teal shade which is secured with a geometrical lining. The Giannis shoe line is filled with devotion and love for Antetokounmpo's family which is still present in this colorway.

One can observe his sibling's and offspring's names on the outsole accompanied by his logo. The logo-etched green pull tab on the heel finishes off the look.

Greek Freak is the moniker of the Greek basketball champion who has dominated the hardcourt with his 6'11 height and extra speed. The skill of the athlete drew the attention of NBA clubs and he joined the Brew City Milwaukee Bucks in 2013.

In 2019, Antetokounmpo entered a collaboration with Nike and he often visited the Beaverton-based sneaker mogul's house to bring out the best performance shoes for basketball athletes.

Just like any other Antetokounmpo sneaker line, this colorway is also pocket-friendly. The suggested price of the sneaker is $90 and it is slated to be released soon in 2023.