Nike LeBron NXXT Gen FAMU PE sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and LeBron James together came up with another fresh rendition of their Nike LeBron NXXT Gen sneaker style as a part of their longtime partnership. This time, the duo has designed a Player Exclusive version of the player’s eponymous silhouette for Florida A&M University (FAMU) student-athletes.

The past few months of the ongoing year have been fruitful for Nike and King James, as they launched various other colorways of the LeBron NXXT Gen shoe for their fans. Iterations including “Lakers” and “Black/Wolf Grey,” along with a joint sneaker with Titan, were offered for sale.

However, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen FAMU PE isn't going to be accessible to the general public; rather, it will be a pair that is reserved exclusively for student-athletes who compete for the Rattlers on the athletic team.

Nike LeBron NXXT Gen FAMU PE sneakers are dressed in a themed green and white ensemble

Take a closer look at the PE sneakers (Image via Instagram/@famuathletics)

As proven by the customized Nike basketball shoes given to the student-athletes at Florida A&M University (FAMU), LeBron James' devotion to the alma mater continues to grow stronger.

These footwear items have been given to FAMU, which is notable for being one of the first institutions to receive Nike LeBron athletic footwear. It is comparable to those associated with the Jordan Brand.

For the university's most recent exclusive, a Nike LeBron NXXT Gen PE sneaker has been presented to the institution. Following the release of the FAMU x APB x Nike LeBron 20 as well as an AZG Cleat PE, this comes as a follow-up.

The unique color scheme of FAMU is reflected in this distinctive version of the LeBron NXXT Gen, which attracts attention and reinforces the university's proud heritage.

The sneaker features an underpinning made of engineered mesh in the brilliant green color of FAMU, complimented by white and orange embellishments contributing to the stylish appearance of the footwear. These white sections include the tongue, the lace set, and the Swoosh, in addition to some sections of the heel.

The lace top is adorned with the Nike and LeBron James insignia, while the renowned rattlesnake sign of Florida A&M University has been stitched in an attractive manner atop it.

Additional enhancements to the layout include orange highlights on the sockliner, the sewing of the Swoosh, and a little Swoosh located on the lateral side of the silhouette. The structure is finished off with a white rubber outer sole unit and a tri-color midsole composed of white, orange, and green.

The description of LeBron James’ signature model on the Swoosh’s official site reads,

“Whether you’re a dunk contest-like leaper or a below-the-rim wonder roaming the baseline, feel faster, lower to the court and assured in the LeBron NXXT Gen. We specifically tailored it to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced game, so that you can stay ahead of the opposition with your speed and force in all directions.”

As mentioned above, the colorway won’t be offered for sale as it is a Player Exclusive version of the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen model. King James admirers and other sneakerheads can stay in touch with the Swoosh’s website for quick updates on the future colorways of the model.