Nike Vapor Edge Elite 360 2 Super Bowl LVIII cleats: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Swoosh label has designed the all-new Nike Vapor Edge Elite 360 2 "Super Bowl LVIII" cleats, which are dedicated to the eagerly awaited football league of the same name. This colorway is entirely decked in a Metallic Gold/Black-Green Shock-Barely Volt palette, which may appeal to fans.

Several sites, like Sole Retriever, have speculated that the "Super Bowl LVIII" cleats by Nike Vapor Edge Elite 360 2 will hit store shelves on February 9, 2024. Nike and other participating shops will reportedly sell them online and in physical stores as well. This item is only available in men's sizes and comes with a retail price tag of $220.

Full details of Nike Vapor Edge Elite 360 2 Super Bowl LVIII cleats

Here's another look at the Nike Vapor Edge Elite cleats (Image via Nike)

This new pair of Nike Vapor Edge Elite 360 2 football cleats is the latest in a long line of Super Bowl-themed Nike releases, starting with the Air Trainer Pack in late 2023.

A synthetic exterior in a dazzling metallic gold and green shock palette makes the Nike Vapor Edge Elite 360 2 "Super Bowl LVIII" shoe visually appealing. Fans feel this model is a wonderful example of how efficiency and commemorative style can collaborate.

Meanwhile, the complex graphics that grace the toe as well as the recognizable Nike Swoosh add a creative element to these cleats, which helps them make an impression on the field.

Furthermore, there is an obvious distinction between the metallic hues and the distinct stitching in tan that runs along the outer edges of each panel. This demonstrates the care and attention to craftsmanship that was put into the project.

On the insole, an exclusive graphic commemorating the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII is imprinted. This graphic deftly incorporates elements that are evocative of the renowned Las Vegas mark, as well as a humorous depiction of an off-worlder grasping a football.

In addition to lending a dash of whimsy and a taste of local culture to the cleat, the layout is a tribute to the state and city that will be hosting this year's Super Bowl. Bringing the design to a conclusion is the cleated sole unit, which is available in a combination of clear green and gold.

The innovative uppers of this cleat design are described by Nike in the following manner:

“We revamped the upper with molded elements and texture that reinforce around the heel. It gives you more support when running off the line of scrimmage or making a play on your opponent. A NikeSkin overlay creates a lightweight, fast feel with a snug fit.”

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

The lacing system of the shoe is further underlined by the brand’s site as follows:

“After consulting with some of the best football players in the world, we brought back traditional laces to enhance in-game accessibility. It gives you more of a sense of control when choosing the fit and feel. Quickly adjust the tightness of your laces in-game without having to worry about any nagging impediments.”

Interested readers can be on the lookout for the new Nike Vapor Edge Elite 360 2 “SuperBowl” football cleats that will be accessible in the next few weeks.