Nike Well Collective: Everything we know so far

Nike has recently launched a new initiative called the Nike Well Collective, which is designed to support wellness journeys for everyone. This initiative is inspired by insights from Nike Women's consumers and is the brand's commitment to delivering innovation, expertise, services, and experiences across body, mind, and life.

Nike has a long history of working on programs that benefit both the environment and the community, such as the Reuse-A-Shoe program, which collects old athletic shoes of any type in order to process and recycle them.

Additionally, Nike has become the presenting sponsor of Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities, which encourages youth in underserved communities to participate in baseball and softball.

Nike Well Collective is based on movement, mindfulness, nutrition, rest, and connection

Movement, mindfulness, nutrition, rest, and connection are the five pillars of holistic fitness that make up Nike Well Collective. An Instagram account change from @niketraining to @nikewellcollective and the closure of the @nikeyoga handle will reflect the shift in emphasis.

By hiring more than 1,000 additional international fitness coaches from Paris to Los Angeles to Shanghai to Seoul, Nike hopes to strengthen its network. In order to advance and promote its key tenets, the brand will also collaborate with a wide range of top academics, scientists, researchers, medical experts, and authors.

VP/GM of Global Nike Women’s, Amy Montagne stated via the press release regarding Nike Well Collective:

"Inspired by insights from our Nike Women’s consumer, Nike Well Collective is designed to support wellness journeys for everyone, however they define them. It celebrates all bodies and all forms of movement. Because we know holistic fitness is more than just sport, it’s focusing on body, mind and life."

"As Nike exists to champion athletes and sport, our ultimate goal is to help more people move, feel good in their bodies and connect with what matters most — a life well lived," she added.

Nike ties together its services with the digital and physical experiences like never before through its new holistic strategy - "Nike Well Collective". Nike Live outlets in the retail sector will change to Nike Well Collective stores as of June 13.

These member-focused, digitally driven venues provide Nike with the ideal setting to further develop and expand how it supports holistic fitness and wellbeing for women's sport and wellness journeys, as well as every moment in between.

More than just a name change to the social media accounts, these modifications will be felt in the engaging, relevant material that is carried on the channel. This is a deliberate nod to Nike's growth and its emphasis on the five fundamental elements of holistic wellness.

It serves as a symbol of the company's dedication to supporting the complete range of well-being as experienced and perceived by individuals.

According to Liz Weldon, Vice President of Nike Women, even though Nike is a sports company, it is also a brand that prioritizes wellness and has always been supportive of fitness movements.

Nike proudly embraces all forms of celebrating self-care journeys, especially in the form of staying fit and healthy. And Nike Well Collective is an initiative as a step forward to that belief. It is an action towards support and guidance required for everyone out there for personal wellness.

