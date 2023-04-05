Nike x P.J. Tucker x Sixers Youth Foundation auction: Everything we know so far

The American basketball player and undisputed NBA sneaker king P.J. Tucker is collaborating with the Sixers Youth Foundation to auction off his seven Nike pairs. The seven auctioned-off pairs are part of the rarest pairs from his personal sneaker collection.

The non-profit organization Sixers Youth Foundation announced that they will be auctioning the pairs on their official site on April 3, 2023. The benefits and proceeds from the collection will be going towards a local youth center in the Philadelphia area.

The sneaker collection is being auctioned on the official webpage of the Sixers Youth Foundation .Consumers can place a bid from April 3, 2023, and April 6, 2023, should they want to own any shoe from the collection.

More about the ongoing P.J. Tucker x Sixers Youth Foundation auction, which features seven rarest Nike sneakers

The ongoing P.J. Tucker x Sixers Youth Foundation auction features seven rarest Nike sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

For those who aren't aware, the Sixers Youth Foundation was incepted in 2015 and have partnered with over 20 different nonprofit organizations. The foundation has since then continued to support youth development in Camden, Philadelphia, and the greater Delaware Valley.

The foundation uses the power of basketball and the influence of the NBA team Philadelphia 76ers'. The foundation further inspires the future generations in the community to help others live, work, and play. The foundation further states that they envision a community where all children can create their own lives, and pursue and realize their dreams.

Now to support the same, the foundation is collaborating with the Philadelphia 76ers' power forward, P.J. Tucker to auction off seven Nike sneakers, which will be given as a charity. In an official press release, Marjorie Harris, the chair of Sixers Youth Foundation, comments upon the collaborative auction:

“We are so grateful to partner with P.J. Tucker for the [third annual] Sixers Youth Foundation sneaker auction. P.J. truly represents what it means to be a 76er–using his platform and voice to give back to the communities where our fans live, work and play."

Marjorie Harris further states the experience of the foundation with the NBA player:

"P.J. jumped at the opportunity to participate, and his generosity underscores how this event continues to gain momentum and make a difference for our local youth each year.”

P.J. Tucker also comments about the auction in the official press release:

“I look forward to opportunities to help support our youth and make an impact on their lives in any way I can. I’m all about giving back, and in this case doing it through a sneaker auction, it makes it that much more personal and special for me.”

The auction features four P.E. colorways, an unreleased pair, and four general releases. The collection includes:

1) Nike Kobe 6 featuring Prada Floral Print

2) Air Jordan 3 White Cement

3) Nike LeBron 7 “University of Kentucky” Promo

4) Nike Hyperdunks with Cuttino Mobley “Philly Cat” Inscription on Tongue

5) Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 (Green)

6) Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 (Yellow)

7) Nike Air Zoom GT Run

The "Prada Floral Print" Nike Kobe 6 Protro, Nike Hyper Dunks "Philly Cat," both the GT Cut 2 sneaker colorways, and Air Zoom GT Run sneakers are all one of a kind and can be obtained only once.

Each of the seven sneakers are selected and signed by P.J. Tucker himself.

