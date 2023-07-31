Nike Zoom Vapor 11 “Mac Attack” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike, the iconic American sportswear brand, is gearing up to pay tribute to the rich antiquity of tennis by fusing style and peak performance in their latest creation, the Nike Zoom Vapor 11 “Mac Attack”. This upcoming silhouette is set to capture the essence of the Mac Attack, effortlessly amalgamating contemporary needs with the legacy of the court game.

According to the sources like Sneaker Files and Sneaker Bar Detroit, Nike has not yet announced the official release date but the Nike Zoom Vapor 11 "Mac Attack" sneakers will most likely hit the rack by the end of this year. The new iteration is expected to come with a price label of $190 USD. Sneaker fans should keep a watch for further updates on this masterpiece. The “Mac Attack” kicks will be available online on Nike’s official website and SNKRS app and also via select online retailers.

Nike Zoom Vapor 11 "Mac Attack" is a fusion of modernity and heritage

Here's a detailed at the upcoming Nike Zoom Vapor 11 sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike’s "vapor" lineup has received rave reviews across the range of shoes and apparel. It is one of the most coveted footwear series, spanning from soccer cleats to running shoes. However, it has had a pivotal position in the tennis community, notably since the introduction of the Air Zoom Vapor Speed in 2004.

The Vapor series has become the unmatched hero of tennis sneakers owing to the stamp of approval from tennis GOAT Roger Federer. Vapor silhouettes have seen more trophy-lifting moments than any other tennis shoe over the years, a testament to its performance and acceptance among top athletes.

tensolesdown @tensolesdown Nike Infuses Mac Attack DNA Into The Zoom Vapor 11 Tennis Shoe: A crossover of epic proportions? Nike is combining two icons of their tennis category with this Zoom Vapor 11 inspired by the mythical Mac Attack. The Vapor 11, the latest model in the… Follow @tensolesdown pic.twitter.com/vyPeGR2aGw

Following the success of the Vapor X, which debuted in 2018, the Vapor 11 is a major continuation of the celebrated silhouette that debuted in 2004. The Zoom Air unit is now positioned in the forefoot, a calculated move made by Nike engineers who recognized that tennis players spend a great deal of time on their toes, involved in swift maneuvering and kinetic serves. This change ensures the most supportive cushioning where it ultimately matters, improving players' agility and court output.

The Nike Zoom Vapor 11 adopts the salient features of 1984 John McEnroe's signature tennis shoe, the Mac Attack, much like the cherished Nike Zoom Vapor AJ3, which merged the Air Jordan 3 and the Nike Zoom Vapor 9 into one remarkable shoe. Like its predecessors, high performance and comfort can be expected from this iteration too.

The upcoming iteration has a light smoke grey mesh upper featuring molded overlays similar to the Mac Attack. The black hue sits perfectly on the toebox and Swoosh, exuding elegance. The blue-black checkerboard tongue tag imprinted with red Nike branding has done justice to the inspiration, while the leather black heel tab with Nike branding makes this shoe a perfect revisit of the ‘OG’ Mac Attack.

The diagonal rubber lines used throughout the shoes ensure durability, and the forefoot Zoom unit, as discussed above, provides optimal cushioning without sacrificing the court feel. The sneaker is finished with a herringbone outsole for increased traction and grip on the court.

The excitement among sneakerheads and tennis fans alike is imminent as the countdown to the release continues. The Nike Zoom Vapor 11 "Mac Attack," which will be available in limited quantities, has a lot of enthusiasts excited. If you don't want to miss this rare retro revisit and are eager to add it to your treasure trove, be on the lookout at Nike's official website or download the SNKRS app.