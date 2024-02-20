NN.07 x Timex The Original Tick Tock Limited Edition watch: Everything we know so far 

The NN.07 x Timex The Original Tick Tock Limited Edition watch is the culmination of NN.07 and Timex's ongoing partnership. Excitement over their upcoming release has grown since the Timex M79 watch became famous in 2021. This new watch, designed for individuals who value a balance between function and style, promises durability and versatility.

Timex and NN.07 have a history of producing timepieces combining practicality and style. Their prior partnership sold out rapidly, demonstrating the market's desire for their caliber and style. This collaboration combines Timex's watchmaking knowledge with NN.07's simple design philosophy.

As per Hypebeast, the NN.07 x Timex The Original Tick Tock Limited Edition watch is slated for release on March 1 at 8 am EST for $200. Only accessible via NN.07's website, prospective purchasers are advised to sign up in advance for priority access. Collectors and watch enthusiasts are expected to be drawn to this 1,000-unit limited edition.

NN.07 x Timex The Original Tick Tock Limited Edition watch is gender neutral

NN.07 x Timex The Original Tick Tock Limited Edition watch (Image via NN.07)

The Original Tick Tock Limited Edition timepiece is the Timex NN.07 x Timex, which is built for adaptability. This 36mm case fits all sexes. The bracelet and case are made of stainless steel with a brushed finish.

The dial itself is an artistic creation. The hands and index fingers have brilliant yellow lume set against a white background. The watch is made easy to read thanks to these features. Three o'clock adds functionality with a date window. In honor of the year that NN.07 was founded, the 7 o'clock marker and central seconds hand are both blue.

NN.07 x Timex The Original Tick Tock Limited Edition watch (Image via NN.07)

A watch of this caliber needs to be durable. It provides water resistance for 100 meters. A Japanese quartz movement guarantees precise timekeeping. This watch is a dependable travel companion because it is made to endure everyday wear and tear.

The Original Tick Tock Limited Edition watch features a numbered caseback. This emphasizes how unique it is. There are just 1,000 of these watches around the globe. The exclusivity makes them collector's items. Made in the United States and designed in Denmark, it captures the essence of travel and cultural fusion.

Watch history of NN.07 and Timex

NN.07 was established in 2007 and soon gained recognition for its classic clothing. The brand is all about traditional designs and high-quality materials. Their robust and adaptable goods embody their motto, "Made to last, for a life without borders." NN.07's fashion follows such goals, which are timeless beyond fads and seasons.

As one of the most recognizable brands in watchmaking, Timex has been around since its founding in 1854. Timex has a long history of producing watches for all purposes. The brand is well-known for its inventive and dependable timepieces. Timex has always prioritized use and robustness, from the recognizable Indiglo night light to the tough outdoor timepieces.

The NN.07 x Timex The Original Tick Tock Limited Edition watch is more than meets the eye. It is a representation of skill and teamwork. This watch is anticipated to be highly sought after due to its distinctive design and limited supply. This exclusive watch promises to be a valuable addition to any collection, whether worn daily or saved for special events.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE