“Nobody wanted him to”: Internet reacts to Diddy’s reported absence at upcoming 2024 Grammys amid s*xual assault allegations

Diddy, the American rapper and record producer, will not attend the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, despite being nominated amid claims that he s*xually assaulted several women.

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of r*pe, emotional, and physical abuse which might be triggering to some readers. Reader's discretion is advised.

The rapper, born Sean Combs, is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album for his latest project, The Love Album: Off the Grid. Many artists were featured in the album, including Busta Rhymes, Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Fabolous, Jazmine Sullivan, Babyface, and many more, as per The Holywood Reporter.

The lawsuits began with accusations from singer Casandra "Cassie" Elizabeth Ventura, who dated Combs for 11 years, in a suit filed on November 16, 2023. She accused him of r*pe and years of abuse, as per The New York Times. Netizens have reacted to the news of Sean's absence, and many are glad that he is not attending.

Diddy will not be attending the 2024 Grammy Awards

Sean Love Combs, also known by his stage name Diddy, was born on November 4, 1969, in Harlem, New York, United States. He began his career as an intern at Uptown Records, quickly climbing the label's ranks in the late 1990s. The rapper has won three Grammy Awards during his decades-long career.

Diddy last won a Grammy in 2002 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for his Nelly and Murphy Lee collaboration, Shake Ya Tailfeather.

However, now, reports have come in stating that Diddy will not be attending the 2024 Grammy Award after Cassie filed a lawsuit against the rapper in November 2023, claiming she “endured over a decade of his violent behavior and disturbed demands,” including repeated physical attacks and forcing her to “engage in s*x acts with male s*x workers,” as per Variety.

The filings state that Sean Combs pursued the singer as a 19-year-old who was signed to his label, Bad Boy Records. The couple dated for 11 years, from 2007 to 2018. Cassie has claimed Diddy subjected her to a pattern of control and abuse over about a decade, as per Page Six.

When Cassie tried to break up in 2018, Diddy allegedly "forced her into her home and r*ped her while she repeatedly said ‘no’ and tried to push him away." The case was soon settled, but the hip-hop mogul was then sued by two other women, as per Billboard.

On January 12, 2024, The Hollywood Reporter stated that Sean would not be attending the ceremony on February 4, 2024. He has been nominated for the Best Progressive R&B Album category.

Meanwhile, netizens have given their opinions on Diddy's absence from the upcoming ceremony. Some of the reactions are given below.

On December 6, a fourth woman sued Diddy, stating she was allegedly “s*x trafficked” and “gang r*ped” by Combs, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre, and another man in 2003, as per Billboard. She was 17 years old at the time. The rapper has since denied the claims in a statement posted to Instagram on December 5, 2023.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Meanwhile, after the s*xual assault and abuse allegations surfaced, Combs decided to step down as chairman of REVOLT, the media company he founded in 2013, as per Page Six.