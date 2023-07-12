“Nonstop tantrum”: LHHATL fans slam Spice for fighting with Meda over her friendship with Karlie Redd in season 11 episode 5

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (LHHATL) season 11 aired its latest episode on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. During the segment, Spice went to the Cayman Islands for her first performance since her hospitalization last year.

While Shekinah and a few others joined her, she wasn’t sure if Meda would come along, considering that the two got into an explosive argument at Jasmine’s gender reveal party, shown in the previous episode.

Meda surprised Spice by showing up and although Spice was a little stand-offish at first, she invited her to dinner with her and Shekinah. However, when Meda finally met the Jamaican Dancehall performer for dinner, the two got into another argument.

Fans took to social media to slam Spice for trying to dictate who Meda can be friends with and for her relationship with Karlie Redd. They compared her behavior to children in middle or high school and noted that they don’t understand her “nonstop tantrum.”

Shamontiel 🐾 📚 🌊 @ShamontielV I either don't understand this nonstop tantrum Spice is on because I don't have sisters or I just wasn't this clingy with women friends I did have. I had two BFFs in elementary school and high school who hated each other. I gave no damns and was equally friends with both. #LHHATL I either don't understand this nonstop tantrum Spice is on because I don't have sisters or I just wasn't this clingy with women friends I did have. I had two BFFs in elementary school and high school who hated each other. I gave no damns and was equally friends with both. #LHHATL https://t.co/0P6v2g0XXQ

Fans slam Spice for her "childish" behavior towards Meda in LHHATL season 11 episode 5

During this week’s episode of LHHATL season 11, fans saw Spice and Shekinah go to the Cayman Islands for the Jamaican singer’s first-ever performance since she fell sick.

While the LHHATL cast member wasn’t sure if Meda would come because of their previous argument, the latter surprised her friend by showing up. When Meda joined Shekinah and Spice for dinner, Spice brought up her friendship with Karlie Redd once again. Things escalated further when Shekinah questioned Meda about why the latter told her not to go to see Spice while she was in the hospital.

This further agitated Spice, who claimed that her friends were not bringing her positive energy when she needed it.

LHHATL season 11 fans took to social media to slam Spice for her antics and called her childish for not wanting Meda to be friends with Karlie Redd.

TIFFANY H. @SayTiffanyyy #loveandhiphop Spice problem is she thinks she's royalty and everyone is supposed to bow down to her and let her treat them any kind of way. #lhhatl Spice problem is she thinks she's royalty and everyone is supposed to bow down to her and let her treat them any kind of way. #lhhatl #loveandhiphop

Shamontiel 🐾 📚 🌊 @ShamontielV Spice cried because Meda and Shekinah stopped talking about her for 5 seconds. Now she's crying about how her friends don't bring her good energy when Meda walked up, leaned over and tried to kiss her cheek. This feels like boyfriend-girlfriend nonsense. #LHHATL Spice cried because Meda and Shekinah stopped talking about her for 5 seconds. Now she's crying about how her friends don't bring her good energy when Meda walked up, leaned over and tried to kiss her cheek. This feels like boyfriend-girlfriend nonsense. #LHHATL https://t.co/CduuxQ1qYR

Kandee Rain ✊🏾🇧🇸 @Kandra_T So Spice can scream and carry on at a gender reveal but Shekina and Meda can't scream over dinner in what appears to be an empty, outdoor restaurant? #LHHATL So Spice can scream and carry on at a gender reveal but Shekina and Meda can't scream over dinner in what appears to be an empty, outdoor restaurant? #LHHATL https://t.co/a8lfwKC6sT

Catch Me At The Renaissance 💞 @Beatssbyshay Spice is irkyyyyy lmao, she the ont that started the conversation/argument then started cryin talkin about she wasn't gon listen to them argue. Girl u just wanna be the center of attention #LHHATL Spice is irkyyyyy lmao, she the ont that started the conversation/argument then started cryin talkin about she wasn't gon listen to them argue. Girl u just wanna be the center of attention #LHHATL

Spice and Meda resolved their issues

After the fight, Spice and Meda had a private conversation in the latest episode of LHHATL season 11. During the interaction, Meda told Spice that she was trying to figure out how they got where they are and the Jamaican singer responded by saying:

"I wanted you to give me the loyalty that I could have given you."

She added that she knows that Meda was there for her while she was in the hospital but she didn’t see much of her after she was discharged. She further explained that when she really wanted to be with her, Meda was everywhere else with Karlie.

Meda explained that she was with Karlie in December, and noted that it was three months later. Although she tried to reason with Spice, Spice told her that she saw her on Instagram with Karlie in January. Eventually, Meda lost her cool and told her that she was not hanging out with Karlie Redd, but had her own issues.

When Spice still refused to listen, she asked her whether what she was going through doesn’t count and told her that she didn’t give her a chance to explain. After another heated argument, Meda expressed her love for Spice:

"At the end of the day, I am there for you. Whenever you call, I don’t f*ck with anybody else. I really love you."

She told the LHHATL season 11 cast member that she was the first person to come see her at the hospital while none of her other friends showed up.

LHHATL season 11 will return next Tuesday with a brand new episode on MTV.

