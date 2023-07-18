Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023: 5 best handbag deals to explore

The exhilaration of sales from favorite brands is nothing new but when it comes to Nordstrom, the excitement gets supercharged. Not just the general public, but the influencer or any big name from Hollywood, never stop showing their love for Nordstrom. The reason is pretty simple, their excellent customer service.

As the president of Nordstrom, Jamie Nordstrom emphasises the significance of the three words 'Important Customer Service’, the CEO Erik Nordstrom believes that:

"Customers will buy more when they’re happy."

Nordstrom is not just a customer-friendly brand but its employees get the liberty to choose their client. Such gracious strategy helps to evolve this retail brand and their anniversary sale is another reason why people love this brand. Jamie Nordstrom briefs that the brand tries to introduce different merchandise through the sale so that their customers get a happy face.

The anniversary sales include coats, jeans, shoes, bags, and other accessories from different brands like Prada, Coach, and Origins. The sale began for cardholders on July 11 and for other customers on July 17, 2023. The season sale will end on August 6. The most popular items in the sale are handbags.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is back with up to 50% off till August 6, 2023

1) Rebecca Minkoff Edie Whip Chain Crossbody

Choosing the Edie Whip Chain crossbody bag from Rebecca Minkoff will be a smart choice. The modern yet bohemian designer, Rebecca’s design provides a bold and carefree look and this Edie Whip is not an exception.

This crossbody bag is made of polyethylene and the visible whipped stitch brings the bohemian spirit. Among all the shades, optic white and light wisteria are the most popular but only the latter is available on sale. With snap closure and one interior zipper pocket, busy girls can carry a sassy look indeed. This lilac beauty was originally $248 and fans can now purchase it for $125 during the sale.

2) Longchamp Le Pilage Expandable Tote

Totes are multipurpose bags with ample space mostly used while travelling. Additionally, these bags are every working woman's best choise. To experiment with styling, totes discard the monotonous looks of formals.

Longjumps le Pilage expandable totes are in Nordstrom sale and the price is pretty affordable. The popularity of this tote skyrocketed because of its comfortable and waterproof material. The easy three-folded structure can be adjusted to fit any space. During this sale, the reduced price is $140 whereas the actual price is $195.

3) BTB Los Angeles The Beach Is Back Straw Tote

Another tote from BTB Los Angeles, The Beach Is Back, is one of the most affordable bags on the list. This tote comes in a nice structure with soft and subtle-looking handles. The interior part is covered with linen fabric and creates quite a large space like any other tote.

The handle is just perfect to carry on the shoulder. However, holding on to the wrist on a dinner date also looks pretty. This tote completes any beach vacation with its large space where essentials like laptops, scarves, or sunscreen can easily fit. ‘The Beach is Back’ tote bags with beautiful pink embroidery is available for $65 on the sale.

4) Cult Gaia Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch

Cult Gaia is one of the most lovable brands that celebrities also chase. Since 2021, the famous designer and model Nicky Hilton has shown her love for this Cult Gaia flaunting the brand's best-seller Hera bags.

In the sale, people can opt for the Eos beaded acrylic box clutch in different shades. This clutch exemplifies how Cult Gaia uses nature as an inspiration while designing its products. The marble-looking clutch is covered with bubbles in different soft hues. The price has been dropped from $328 to $247 in this sale.

5) Coach Signature Coated Canvas Crossbody Bag

This is another cross bag in the line of the best buy in the Nordstrom anniversary sale. The logo is carried by Michelle Monaghan and Eva Longoria. The popularity of this brand is quite old and the reason is its easy-to-wear style and quality leather.

This crossbody bag has a canvas base with leather lining which creates a funky yet elegant look. Two different-sized adjustable straps look pretty amazing with the multiple zippers. The fashionistas can purchase it for $199 instead of $295.

Nordstrom's anniversary sale is one occassion from where people can shop for their favorite brands. The handbags listed above can be the greatest deal from the sale.