Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023: 5 best sneaker deals to explore

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is a highly anticipated event for shoppers looking to score deep discounts on brand-new items and made-for-the-sale kits across every category. These include clothing, shoes, luggage and bags, travel accessories, and home goods. The sale is set to begin on July 17, 2023, and run till August 6. Nordstrom cardholders can shop with early access starting July 13.

The sale is known for offering savings on new merchandise from the world's best brands, making it a special event that only Nordstrom can provide. Most importantly, sneakerheads can find some of the best deals on high-end sneakers from this Anniversary Sale.

Nike, Magnanni, Steve Madden, ON, and other branded sneakers available via Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023

1) Nike Court Vision Next Nature Sneaker

The Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature White/Black design features a sleek and modern look with a padded collar and rubber outsole for comfort and traction. The shoe has a crisp upper and stitched overlays inspired by the hook shot of old-school basketball. The low-cut collar is plush and adds a sleek look to the shoe. The canvas upper is made from 100% recycled material, making it an eco-friendly option.

Currently, this eco-friendly Nike sneaker is available for $60 with 20% off via Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023.

2) Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 is known as one of the best-running sneaker models from Nike and now it is available for sale via Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023. This Pegasus 40 in Black features a sleek and modern look with a black upper and white Nike swoosh.

The shoe is made with Zoom Air units in the heel and forefoot, providing a cushioned and energetic ride on all runs. The Nike running sneaker is made with recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste, making it an eco-friendly option.

The pair is retailing for $130 at Nordstrom.

3) On Cloud X 3 Shift Cross Training Shoe

Emporium of Tings @DrWongz

drwong.live/gear/on-cloud-…

Built to handle anything, from running errands or participating in a 5K... ON CLOUD X 3 SHIFTBuilt to handle anything, from running errands or participating in a 5K...

The On Cloud X 3 Shift Cross training shoe is a perfect sneaker for multiple exercises and activities. The shoe features On's signature CloudTec cushioning system, which provides lightweight support while a plastic Speedboard plate serves up a firm experience.

It is made with a re-engineered, 3-layer mesh upper that offers exceptional breathability, support, and durability. The shoe is designed for discovering, adventuring, dancing, gym training, short runs, and all-day wear.

Gym freaks and sneakerheads can avail of this sneaker for $160 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023.

4) Magnanni Ibiza Low Top Sneaker

The Magnanni Ibiza low-top sneaker is made with high-quality leather that is hand-dyed for a cool, vintage look. The shoe has perfectly groomed stitched lines, a contemporary design, and chrome eyelets that fuse to make a low-top vintage sport sneaker. The key characteristics of this vintage sneaker are superior materials and sophisticated finishes that are done completely by hand.

The shoe is available in both lace-up and slip-on styles, providing options for different preferences for $275 during Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023.

5) Steve Madden Kids’ JBehappy Retro Graphic Platform Sneaker

Retro Graphic Platform Sneaker (Image via Nordstrom)

Nordstrom doesn't just have sneakers for adults, it has them for kids as well. Steve Madden Kids’ JBehappy Retro graphic platform sneaker is a very cute and trendy shoe for kids.

The sneaker features retro graphics that add a colorful and throwback charm to the shoe. It has a chunky platform design that gives it a fashionable and elevated look. The sneaker also glistens with metallic accents, adding a touch of shine.

The pair is retailing for $45 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023.

All of these sneakers are available via the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 which will continue till AUgust 6, 2023.