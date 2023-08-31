"Not a man to be celebrated": Amy Sedaris comes under fire for Michael Jackson birthday post

Amy Sedaris received major backlash online for celebrating Michael Jackson's birthday. The late singer was accused of allegedly abusing children when he was alive. On August 29, the American actress and comedian posted a series of his songs and performances from the past on Instagram, celebrating "what would've been his 65th birthday."

However, several individuals took to the comments section of the post and slammed Sedaris as they believed Michael Jackson should not be celebrated owing to his alleged crimes.

Fan disagrees with Amy celebrating Michael Jackson's birthday. (Image via Instagram/@amysedaris)

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

"Hard pass" - Amy Sedaris' birthday wish for late Michael Jackson sparks outrage online

Amy Sedaris, the famous actress who played Jerry Blank in the Comedy Central series Strangers with Candy posted nine videos on her Instagram account on Tuesday. She shared short clips from Michael Jackson's well-known music videos and performances.

She included videos of him singing Don’t Stop 'Til You Get Enough, Smooth Criminal, Human Nature, Remember The Time, Rock With You, The Way You Make Me Feel, Wanna Be Startin' Somethin, Billie Jean, and You Rock My World

She penned a note to celebrate the "King of Pop" on his birthday as she wrote:

"On what would've been his 65th birthday, let's all groove to some of the timeless music that @michaeljackson made."

Amy Sedaris' gesture received heaps of criticism as Jackson had reportedly been accused of child m*lestation in the 80s and 90s. Netizens took to the comments section of her Instagram post and expressed their views about the same.

Netizens react to Sedaris' recent post. (Images via Instagram/@amysedaris)

Netizen reacts to Sedaris' recent post. (Images via Instagram/@amysedaris)

Netizens react to Sedaris' recent post. (Images via Instagram/@amysedaris)

Wade Robson and James Safechuck's case against Michael Jackson's company

Several individuals including Wade Robson and James Safechuck reportedly went to court and accused the singer of s*xual abuse, as per NPR. The singer was acquitted of all counts on June 13, 2005, and he passed away on June 25, 2009. The two men's stories were also covered in the documentary Leaving Neverland, which released on March 8, 2019.

Robson and Safechuck filed lawsuits against Michael's estate in 2013 and 2014, respectively. However, both complaints weren't filed within the statute of limitations so they were dismissed, as per People.

According to Robson, Jackson allegedly began s*xually abusing him in 1990 when he was only seven years old and the same continued for seven years. Safechuck stated that the alleged s*xual abuse began when he was 10 years old, and continued from 1988 to 1992.

The case was filed again when a new law passed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave those who were s*xually abused in their childhood more time to file lawsuits. This made Robson and Safechuck's cases valid but they were dismissed again because the court stated that "Michael Jackson's companies had no legal obligation to protect boys from s*xual abuse," as per CNN.

The two plaintiffs may now be able to present the case in 2023 as the previous rulings were overturned. The lawsuit is against Jackson's MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures. The official dates for the trial have not been decided yet.