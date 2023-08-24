"Not a target on Andy": Bethenny Frankel on Cohen being upset by her interview with Vanderpump Rules’ Rachel Leviss

Raquel Leviss and Bethenny Frankel recently sat down for an interview and ended up making headlines. Raquel has been in the spotlight since her affair with Tom Sandoval became public in March 2023, at a time when he was already dating his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix. On Tuesday, August 22, Frankel discussed the interview and whether Andy Cohen was mad at her for conducting it.

During the Just B podcast, Bethenny Frankel shared:

“What a whirlwind. Interviewing Rachel, going viral, breaking the internet. So many rumors, so many press articles, and it’s unsettling, to be honest. he’s gotten a lot of hate in the world and I’m taking on a lot of that hate now. And it’s been really interesting because I’m proud of myself for not caring really that much.”

Bethenny Frankel added:

“Some people say to me, ‘Oh, wow, is Andy [Cohen] mad you’re doing this? Have you spoken to him?’ And I say, I have not, but I’m sure he is. And this is not a target on Andy. This is not a target on Bravo. This is about a systemic issue in the entertainment industry.”

Since the season 10 reunion, Leviss had not spoken publicly about the affair she had with Tom nor the heat that accompanied it. In her interview with Frankel, she spoke openly about the matter for the first time.

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss' interview with Bethenny Frankel

According to Leviss, Bethenny Frankel's podcast was the perfect opportunity for her to share her side of the story because Frankel confirmed she would use “her case as an example of exploitation” that comes with being on a reality TV show. Leviss revealed many things during the interview, including that she won't be appearing in season 11 of the show.

In addition, Leviss explained that the narrative people had about her friendship with Ariana was untrue. The only time she met Ariana Madix was during the filming of the show. Furthermore, she mentioned the following:

“I really just want to acknowledge that a lot of people were believing in me, and I feel like I was a disappointment to those people. Know that there was a lot of trust that was broken between friendships and betrayal that happened. I look back at my actions, and I’m disappointed in myself as well.”

Despite The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel accusing the producers of profiting from the drama brought about by the affair, many fans also accused Frankel of doing the same with her interview with Leviss.

During her most recent podcast interview, Frankel also discussed this, and the comments she is receiving regarding paying Rachel Leviss for appearing on her podcast. According to Bethenny Frankel:

“People are saying, ‘Oh, I should be paying her.’ They’re trying to say that I’m exploiting her for ratings to live on the rest of her life. … Whether I paid her or not, how do you know what I did? How do you know what I’m doing with her?. Nobody knows what I’m really doing.”

Frankel further stated:

“But I love the speculation and the thing that people don’t realize, particularly on TikTok, but definitely social media in general, bring it on. I love it. We’re No. 1 worldwide. We’re having a conversation with a woman who hasn’t been able to get a conversation out unedited and everyone thinks that they saw everything on this television show.”

Aside from this, fans can watch all the episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo.