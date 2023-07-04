“Nothing was really my own”: Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams opens up about stepping away from the public eye

Tayshia Adams, who appeared on The Bachelor season 23, Bachelor in Paradise season 6, and The Bachelorette season 16, has decided to step away from the limelight. She spoke to E! News recently and revealed that while she loves being a public figure, having her life out in the open isn't working out for her.

"My life was pretty exposed at one point. Nothing was really my own," she told the publication.

She added that she does see a lot of beauty in that since there is a community of people who really cared about her, wanted to see her do well, and rooted for her. However, she noted that it wasn't normal to have "every aspect" of her life out there.

Tayshia Adams also said that she wasn't ready to share some personal details of her life with her fans but would do it when the time was right. Tayshia said that being a public figure wasn't always healthy.

The Bachelor alum said that she felt the need to step back because she felt like she was looking for validation everywhere which was becoming unhealthy for her. She added that there are some things in her life that she wants to keep private and that whenever she's ready to make some announcements, she would. Tayshia said that other than all this, it was all just a "balance of what you're okay with."

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark had a very public breakup in 2021

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams met each other on The Bachelorette on November 10, 2020, and got engaged on December 22, 2020. Since they were in a long-distance relationship, Tayshia Adams decided to move to New York from California a few days after their engagement.

However, after nearly one year of being engaged, the couple decided to end things on November 22, 2021.

As part of the interview, Tayshia Adams also discussed her public relationship and just as public a breakup with Zac Clark. She noted that this was one of the reasons she is keeping some things private and will only reveal them when she feels that the time is right.

She said that since she and Zac had a public relationship, it evolved with people involved and said that it wasn't "very normal." Tayshia also said that it was very tough to go through a public breakup which made her a little more "closed off" about sharing every vulnerable aspect of her life. She noted that being in a public relationship was a little taxing on her.

According to US Weekly, Adams is currently dating Summer House's Luke Gulbranson. Lindsay Hubbard shared some pictures on social media of her and her friends at the beginning of this year. The pictures caught fans' attention after they saw Adams and Luke holding hands in the background.

Even though the post was deleted after some time, Hubbard spoke to Andy Cohen in April 2023 and said that she didn't know they were holding hands until people began commenting on the picture. Upon realizing the same, she said that she understood what it was like to be in public and the pressure one felt from "viewers and fans and everywhere."

According to her, the post received an insane reaction from fans, and Adams asked her to delete it, which is why Hubbard took it down.

As of writing this article, Tayshia has decided to keep her life a little more private and hasn't shared or addressed any speculations of her relationship with Luke.

