O.A.R. Summer Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

O.A.R. Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 16, 2024, to November 17, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour, titled Summer Tour 2024, will feature special guest performances by Fitz and the Tantrums, Ripe, and DJ Logic.

O.A.R. announced the new tour, which will feature performances in Pittsburgh, Boston, New York City, and Kansas City, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page on November 14, 2023:

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code PEACE. General tickets will be available from November 17, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed from the official website of O.A.R.

O.A.R. 2024 tour dates

O.A.R. are set to tour across the mainland United States in mid to late 2024 and they are bringing along a few guests. Fitz and The Tantrums are an indie-pop band, best known for their eponymously titled third studio album, Fitz and the Tantrums, which was released on June 10, 2016. The gold-certified album peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

DJ Logic and Ripe will also be present. The full list of dates and venues for the O.A.R Summer 2024 Tour is given below:

July 16, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater

July 18, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE

July 19, 2024 – Asbury Park, New Jersey at Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 20, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion

July 21, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 23, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 25, 2024 – New York City, New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 26, 2024 – New York City, New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 27, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 28, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 31, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 2, 2024 – Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall

August 3, 2024 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 4, 2024 – Austin, Texas at ACL Live at The Moody Theater

August 7, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

August 8, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre

August 9, 2024 –San Diego, California at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

August 10, 2024 – Saratoga, California at The Mountain Winery

August 13, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Venue TBA - On Sale TBA

August 14, 2024 – Bonner, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 16, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at TBA

August 17, 2024 – Vail, Colorado at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

August 18, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 21, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri at Saint Louis Music Park

August 23, 2024 – Highland Park, Illinois at Ravinia Festival

August 24, 2024 – Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 25, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio atJacobs Pavilion

August 27, 2024 – Lewiston, New York at Artpark

August 29, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live!

August 30, 2024 – Newport, Kentucky at MegaCorp Pavilion

August 31, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 1, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

September 4, 2024 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa at McGrath Amphitheatre

September 5, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Starlight Theatre

November 14, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Hard Rock Live

November 15 2024 – Clearwater, Florida at The Sound at Coachman Park

November 16, 2024 –Boca Raton, Florida at Mizner Park Amphitheater

November 17, 2024 – St Augustine, Florida at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

O.A.R. are best known for their seventh studio album, King, which was released on August 2, 2011. The album peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 2 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart respectively.