"Odds are I'm gonna lose my grandfather before my grandmother": Josh Carter gives health update about grandparents Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, and his wife Rosalynn are in the "final chapter" of their lives, says grandson Josh Carter. In an interview with People, published on August 19, 2023, Josh shed light on the couple's health and reminisced about the time they spent together.

The Carter Centre, a non-profit organization founded by Jimmy and Rosalynn in 1982, announced on May 30, 2023, that the former first lady had been diagnosed with dementia. Jimmy Carter's family stated on February 18, 2023, that he had decided to opt for hospice care after "a series of short hospital stays."

Josh, their grandson, told People about how Jimmy Carter might be the one to lose his life before his wife. The grandson said,

"Odds are I'm gonna lose my grandfather before my grandmother. He's in hospice care and she's not, and it's just math."

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter's health update by their grandson Josh

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter got married on July 17, 1946, and have been together for 77 years now. In an interview with People, Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn's grandson Josh revealed that their Plains home has become "quiet and calm" after Rosalynn's dementia diagnosis and Jimmy's hospice care news.

He recalled some exciting moments they spent as a family and called his grandparents "entertainers," as he said:

"But now we're kind of the ones having to entertain. It’s different, it's just a different era."

The 29-year-old said about Jimmy:

"He’s still fully Jimmy Carter. He's just tired. I mean he's almost 99 years old, but he fully understands how many well wishes he's received and has felt the love."

About Rosalynn Carter, he said:

"She still knows who we are, for the most part — that we are family. My grandmother is still able to form new memories."

John Carter added that after 77 years of marriage, it may be tough for Jimmy to watch his wife lose her memories though:

"They are still holding hands ... it's just amazing."

Jimmy Carter's grandson, John, concluded by saying:

"It's clear we're in the final chapter," but knowing that the couple lived their lives to the fullest helps coping with the situation.

Rosalynn Carter celebrates her 96th birthday

Eleanor Rosalynn Carter an American activist and the former first lady of the United States of America.She celebrated her birthday on August 18, 2023. She is the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, according to AP News.

Jimmy Carter's wife has always been an avid supporter of mental health awareness and helping Americans get improved access to care and decreased stigma about issues surrounding mental health.

She used the following qoute quite often:

"There are only four kinds of people in this world: those who have been caregivers; those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers."

She celebrated her 96th birthday with her family and her husband.

The community of Plains, Georgia, and many people across America honored Rosalynn's work and her life. On her special occasion, the activists ate cupcakes and peanut butter ice cream.

Jimmy Carter's wife has been suffering from dementia but she nodded along to the family's anecdotes and the couple's experiences as Georgia peanut farmers, according to AP news.

The writer also released butterflies in their home's backyard. She has always been fond of butterflies since her childhood according to her extended family, who also released butterflies in the home where Eleanor Rosalynn Smith was born.