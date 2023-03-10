Office chair recall: Products, refund details, and all you need to know

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, office chairs offered at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeSense, and HomeGoods have been recalled owing to a fall hazard.

The recalled office chairs have five wheels, a horizontal, oval-shaped cushioned back, and a circular, padded seat coupled to an adjustable metal pedestal.

More details on office chair recall by 4 popular department stores

The chairs were sold for $60 to $70 at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Homesense stores from June 2019 through December 2022, according to the CPSC. Reportedly, the retailer received 12 reports of the back of the chair breaking as well as 10 reports of injuries, including one concussion.

According to the government, the injuries also included bruises, numbness, strains, and contusions.

Customers were asked to stop using the recalled chairs right away.

The recalled chairs have the following colors:

White

Black

Gray

Floral

Pink

Orange

Navy

Light blue

Brown

Mint

Cream

The CPSC stated that the cushion has a faux leather, faux linen, velvet, or boucle cover. Anji Guotai Furniture Co. Ltd., "Made in China," and tags with one of the following identifiers are all present on the recalled chairs.

GT646

GT646A

GT646AA

GT646AB

GT646AABO

The recalled chairs can also be returned to any TJ Maxx, Homegoods, Homesense, or Marshall's store for a full refund.

About TJ Maxx

The parent organization of TJ Maxx is TJX Companies, Inc. However, Stanley and Sumner Feldberg, two brothers, launched TJX Companies in 1962 after founding Zayre Inc., a chain of inexpensive department stores.

Zayre Company had more than 200 outlets at the beginning of the 1970s and saw great success. Before purchasing further retail establishments, the corporation first moved into specialty retailing.

TJX's activities continued to enjoy consistent success for many years, and by 1991, TJ Maxx was the company's biggest and most prosperous subsidiary. In the last fifteen years, they have expanded to 430 businesses in 46 states.

About Marshalls

TJX Companies is the owner of the American chain of discount department stores known as Marshalls. In addition to 61 stores in Canada, Marshalls has approximately 1,000 locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico in the United States, including bigger stores known as Marshalls Mega Stores.

In March 2011, the Marshalls started their maiden venture in Canada.

Together with its sister company, TJ Maxx, Marshalls is one of the biggest off-price family apparel and home fashion retailers in the United States.

About HomeSense

HomeSense is a Canadian chain of low-cost home furnishings stores owned by TJX Companies. It began in Canada in 2001 and spread to Europe in 2008 before arriving in the US in 2017. The chain is comparable to TJX-owned HomeGoods outside of the US. HomeGoods offers more expensive items than its sister business in the US.

